Marriage Drama: Mom Says Her Husband Constantly Undermines Her With The Kids

A lot of couples with kids seem to fall into the same dynamic…

I’m talking about how the play the good cop/bad cop game and everyone in the household just seems to follow along with the dynamic.

And it probably works for some people, but the woman who wrote this story is tired of dealing with the arrangement she and her husband have when it comes to disciplining their children.

Check out what she had to say about this situation.

AITA for wanting my husband to be the bad cop sometimes? “My (45F) husband (47M) and I have been struggling with parenting recently. I feel like in every situation I’m somehow telling our kids (16F, 14M, 10M, 7F) no and it’s being flipped around by him to “sorry, I’d say yes but mom says no” which isn’t fair. Some examples of this are: a haircut. My son (10M) needs a haircut but my husband will sit back and say “sorry your mom wants you to get one, but I’d be fine if you didn’t.”

These two definitely aren’t on the same page…

Another example, junk food, my husband’s diet is awful unless I’m cooking, so he thinks it’s fine for our kids to eat the same amount of junk as a grown man that’s 47. A third example is buying things, toys, clothes, candy, etc., just things we don’t NEED. I do have a previous post addressing the fact that my husband doesn’t treat our son (14M) as he should, I’m trying to get him to work on that, however, I’ve also noticed that if my husband upsets my son to the point he’s either not talking to him or crying, my husband will just throw stuff at him to I guess try and make up for it or just shut him up (fishing trips, money, food, video games which he really doesn’t even play often, etc).

At all!

Honestly I think my other kids aren’t picking up on the fact that my husband is just throwing stuff at him for compensation, so to them it looks like he’s choosing favorites. I just honestly am tired of always being the bad parent or the one getting onto them about things. I’m also just concerned for my kids in general, I don’t want them growing up to be spoiled brats, or having issues with food, or being entitled, etc. My son has already been told by his doctor to drink more water, he’s also gained a little weight but that could be puberty so I didn’t say anything, and still after talking to my husband about it, every meal he’s offered soda instead. And my youngest daughter is starting to realize she can cry and get whatever she wants from her dad. I feel a bit like jerk because, obviously my kids trust their dad more because they’ll get whatever they want. But I’d also like to know if this is normal or am I just being a jerk. AITA?”

Check out what readers said about this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This individual spoke up.

Another person said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, she’s definitely annoyed, there’s no doubt about it…

And can you really blame her?

It sounds like things need some changing up around these parts.

These parents need to lay down some house rules immediately!