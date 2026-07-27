Roommate Won’t Stop Using Their Skincare Products—Turning A Small Issue Into A Big Fight

If you’re someone who suffers from skin issues, you know that the special creams and medications you need to keep things under control can be anything but cheap.

So if you shelled out a bunch of money on that stuff and then someone was using them without your permission, you’d be pretty upset.

That’s what the woman who wrote this story is dealing with and she sounded off about her roommate who is the one doing the stealing.

Read on and see what you think.

Roommate keeps using my expensive, specialized sunscreens and skin products like they’re cheap lotion. “I just need to vent before I lose it. I’m albino, so taking care of my skin isn’t optional or a “beauty routine” it’s a strict medical necessity. Because of that, I have to buy very specific, expensive, high-SPF sunscreens and dermatological lotions that don’t trigger reactions.

This is quite rude!

My roommate has this habit of just grabbing whatever is on the bathroom counter. I’ve caught them slathering on my $40 face sunscreen before going to the beach. When I told them to stop, they said, “It’s just lotion, stop gatekeeping, I’ll buy you a bottle of CVS brand to replace it.”

It seems like they’re doing this on purpose…

CVS brand doesn’t work for me, and they know this. I’ve started locking everything in my bedroom, but it’s so frustrating that I can’t even leave my daily essentials by the sink without them getting drained. Why are people like this?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Jeez, I guess some people can’t take a hint…

This shouldn’t be that hard to comprehend!

She’s getting pretty darn sick and tired of this.

Their roommate is a real piece of work…