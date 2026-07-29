Neighbor Is Frustrated By A Police Truck Blocking The Sidewalk—But Doesn’t Want A Confrontation

Imagine being really annoyed that your neighbor parks his vehicle in such a way that it blocks the sidewalk. Would you confront the neighbor about the issue or handle it in another way?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She doesn’t want to talk to the neighbor about it, but she does want to do something. She’s not sure how to handle the situation, but her husband thinks she handling it poorly.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbors parking over sidewalk I have a neighbor who works for the local (international) airport police. This doesn’t bother me with the exception that he parks his police issued truck in a way that obstructs the public sidewalk. It frustrates me because it violates our county code and he’s a government employee. I’ve not said anything but started documenting it by taking photos.

She tried to get a closer look.

It’s only punishable by fines, but idk I guess it’s the principle? Today, I decided to get a closer photo of his airport parking tag because I don’t have the ability to photograph the plate without walking onto their property. As I was walking away, he came out and yelled down the street at me, “Hey. Can I help you?”

I said “No, just looking at your truck.”

OP avoided the confrontation.

I turned to walk away but he then kept talking, saying essentially like come talk to me if you have a problem. I don’t want to confront him myself because I think it will be pointless, but I also think reporting it to the local police would also be pointless. We have a community Facebook I could post in but that seems equally futile.

Her husband thinks she should’ve talked to the neighbor.

My husband is annoyed by it but called me out for not confronting the guy when the opportunity presented itself. Do I just ignore it or do I call the non-emergency line to report it? Do I post on FB like a Karen? 🙈

The right thing to do would’ve been to talk to the neighbor.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is all she had to say.

Here’s another suggestion.

This is a possibility, but she wouldn’t know unless she actually talked to him.

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The law is on her side.

She really should just talk to the neighbor and ask him not to block the sidewalk. If that doesn’t work, then she can escalate the issue and complain to the police.

The neighbor might be willing to park differently if he understood the problem.

Avoiding the neighbor and making assumptions isn’t solving anything.

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