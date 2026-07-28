Neighborhood Kids Keep Running Through Her Yard — She’s Annoyed but Not Sure If She Should Say Something

Picture living in a nice, safe, quiet neighborhood with good schools and nice neighbors. Would you be annoyed if the neighborhood kids ran through your yard on the way to their friends’ houses, or would it not bother you?

In this story, one woman is really annoyed by the neighborhood kids running through her yard. She grew up in the country and not in a neighborhood where you could walk to a friend’s house, so she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Personally, I think the kids shouldn’t be running through her yard. Keep reading to see if you agree.

WIBTA if I asked/told neighborhood kids to stop walking/running through my yard? My husband and I (both 29, childless) live in a suburb where each house sits on approximately a quarter acre. Most homes in the area have small front, back, and side yards. Over the last week, kids have started to run through our yard to get to each others’ houses. I’d estimate they range between ages 5-11 (?). My husband told me he even saw an adult escort kids through our yard at one point while working remotely from home. There are lots of families with children in the area, so we’re not entirely sure where these kids live, other than one who lives across the street from us.

It sounds like a nice neighborhood.

The main roads in the area have a speed limit of 25-30mph, although most people drive much slower through the side streets. It’s a nice community with a range of demographics. The public school system is really strong and it’s an area that is growing. We don’t really know any of our neighbors, even though we’d like to – for the most part (other than these kids, apparently), everyone keeps to themselves. This is our third summer here and kids did not travel through our yard our first two summers here.

She’s not sure if this behavior is normal.

I grew up in a rural area where everyone had acres of property and you needed bikes or cars to get to friends’ houses, so the whole “neighborhood” thing is relatively new for me, and my husband said kids didn’t run through people’s yards where he grew up. I honestly don’t mind if kids, people, or our next door neighbors are outside enjoying the weather – I just want to be able to sit outside on nice days and not have kids running and screaming through MY outdoor space on the few occasions that I am able to relax at home, outside in the daylight. I realize my patience is likely a bit thin right now (I work in healthcare at a hospital – yay COVID-19 [not]!), so WIBTA if I asked them to stop running through my yard?

Kids should not be running through her yard. Running on the sidewalk? Sure. But not on her property.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks the neighbors are being rude.

Another person is on OP’s side.

Here’s a suggestion about how to approach the neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Maybe a sign would work?

Since nobody else said it, I’ll say it. Good fences make good neighbors. If they put up a fence, the problem will be solved.

A fence is an additional expense, so if they don’t want to do that, maybe some other barrier, an obstacle to prevent the kids from easily running through the yard. A hedge, flowers (although, I’d worry they’d get trampled), or maybe some boulders.

Talking to the neighbors might help, but if not, there’s always the option of adding a fence.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read Story →