July 22, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Her Neighbors Were Arrested and Served an Eviction Notice. She’s Doing Everything She Can to Avoid the Drama

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman wearing headphones in front of brick wall

Pexels/Reddit

Living next to chronic noise and unresolved conflict is exhausting enough without also getting blamed for it.

One duplex tenant has spent time enduring loud disturbances from the neighboring unit at all hours, choosing to route every complaint through the landlord rather than calling the police directly.

Despite that restraint, it didn’t take long for the neighbors to point the finger back at her.

Through the shared wall, she’s overheard comments suggesting the neighbor believes she’s the one behind the police involvement, an assumption she never actually earned.

With an eviction notice appearing on the neighbor’s door, she’s left to hope they’re forced to leave before they can exact any revenge.

Keep reading for the full story.

Unruly Neighbors in a Duplex

I live in a duplex, and there are tenants next to me that are extremely loud at random hours. I have never called the cops on them, only complained to the landlord, who in turn has called the cops.

There seems to be domestic issues going on too.

The police have shown up on the premises multiple times, but it never seems to lead to long-term peace.

The neighbors have called the cops as well, multiple times. I believe this led to the arrest of the female a few days ago, as the neighbors said she smashed the male’s car window.

The neighbors seem to have the wrong idea.

I have heard him say things through the wall that leads me to think that he thinks I’m the one calling the cops.

The end may be in sight for dealing with these neighbors, but this tenant still finds herself at a loss.

A few days back I did see an eviction notice posted on the entrance. But this was over a week ago. Not sure what the outcome has been.

It is really taking a toll and I am losing sleep because of it.

Neighbors like these are the absolute worst.

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What did Reddit have to say?

It’s better to be safe instead of sorry in situations like these.

Screenshot 2026 07 21 at 2.42.18 PM Her Neighbors Were Arrested and Served an Eviction Notice. She’s Doing Everything She Can to Avoid the Drama

Security cameras were designed for this very reason.

Screenshot 2026 07 21 at 2.43.35 PM Her Neighbors Were Arrested and Served an Eviction Notice. She’s Doing Everything She Can to Avoid the Drama

Luckily she has some recourse — at least for the noise.

Screenshot 2026 07 21 at 2.44.14 PM Her Neighbors Were Arrested and Served an Eviction Notice. She’s Doing Everything She Can to Avoid the Drama

Sometimes the only real solution is just moving out.

Screenshot 2026 07 21 at 2.44.25 PM Her Neighbors Were Arrested and Served an Eviction Notice. She’s Doing Everything She Can to Avoid the Drama

There’s something unsettling about becoming a suspect in someone else’s unraveling life just by existing on the other side of a wall.

She never called the police, never confronted them, never directly shamed them for whatever was happening between them.

And most of all, she never asked to be wrapped up in someone else’s drama or be robbed of the peace of enjoying time at home.

This eviction can’t come soon enough.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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