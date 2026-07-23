New Homeowner Caught in Awkward Feud After Neighbor Loses Chance to Buy the House

Isn’t it amazing how some people think they have the right to lay claim to things that definitively DO NOT belong to them?

What is this? The gold rush of the 1800s?!?!

I don’t think so!

But there are still some folks who think that the world belongs to them and they don’t have to play by the rules.

The guy who wrote this story bought a new house and one of his new neighbors is giving him the cold shoulder because he thought he deserved to be the home’s new owner.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

Neighbor won’t talk to me because I bought “their” house. “I bought a house, waved at the neighbor and she just glared at me, I started walking over to introduce myself, and she turned around and walked away.

Well, gee, sorry…

Then the neighbor across the street introduced himself and said the other neighbor is mad because they wanted to buy this house for decades, they also own a house across the street. They said we paid too much and swiped the house out from under them (they made an offer first, but were nit-picky and lowballed saying it needs this and this and that, etc).

You gotta do what you gotta do!

We saw it the first day it listed and it already had one offer so we went full price + escalation clause $20k+ above. The seller (an estate) liked how excited we were about it and picked our offer. The other thing is we spent 8 months looking……..and we thought this house was priced right, it needed work, but it was priced accordingly.

Sorry, those are the breaks!

Apparently our neighbor thinks otherwise and now has some grudge against us. Said we paid way too much, etc. I think they’re just outdated in their prices. We looked at everything waterfront $550k and below, over 8 months, and this one was $400k but needed $50k in work, and was still way nicer than anything we saw for $550k.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Yeah, this guy is WAY out of line.

And he needed a serious reality check…

And he got one!

Well, you can’t please everyone…