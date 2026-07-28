“No Receipt, No Refund”: Customer’s Rant at Store Employee Escalates Into Security Showdown

It’s pretty unbelievable how far people will take things to prove a point.

And it’s even more unbelievable when they act like complete buffoons when they know THEY’RE WRONG.

But I guess it’s a pretty tough pill for some people to swallow, and they only know how to lash out and try to cause some chaos.

A store worker wrote the story below and talked about a couple of customers who need to banned from this establishment for life.

Read on and see what you think.

The time I got passive-aggresively threatened at work, and work responded appropriately. “Well, there I was at work, doing work stuff, when a woman comes up to the register with a bag full of tools. They’re repackaged, and clearly used. We’ll call her A (You’ll see why I’m not just using Customer soon enough) A: I want to return these I look at the items, and with my best customer service tone. Me: Is there anything wrong with them? A: No, I just didn’t need them.

Well…

Me: Do you have the receipt? A: No, I just bought them like last month, though, can you just give me like, store credit? At this point, I actually tried, guys. I don’t know why, but I tried to find her receipt in our system, hoping against all hope that it wouldn’t be there, because I’m not going to be the one to return these and have my bosses asking me why I took back tools in such bad shape. I probably wouldn’t have done it anyways, but lo and behold, there is no record of her purchase in our system.

This sounded a bit fishy…

A: So you can’t take them back and just give me store credit? Me: I can’t. Especially in the condition these are in, I wouldn’t be able to sell them like this, so I can’t take them back, especially without proof of purchase. A: So, you’re not going to take them. Why do people think that asking me several times will change my answer? Me: I really can’t. Sorry. A packs up her junky tools and leaves. Now, I think this is the end of this, and I go about my business. In walks B about an hour later. I’m with another customer, so a co-worker is helping him out. As I’m ringing out another customer, B is complaining to my co-worker that “some jerk” refused to take back some “good as new tools” from his “sister in law”, and just ranted and raved about how annoyed he was until co-worker calls a manager.

Oh, come on!

Manager takes B over to another register and gives him a gift card for his junk tools, tells him this is a one time only deal and not to expect it to happen again. At this point, I’m standing casually at my register, as B walks past me and says, loudly enough for me to obviously hear… B: There was nothing wrong with those tools you jerk. Wait til I see you outside. I stop and turn around, half in shock that this guy actually just threatened to beat me up outside like we were in the 4th grade and I had looked at the girl he had a crush on. But I’m not taking chances on this guy’s stability, so I call up security. Me: Yeah, the guy that just walked past me on his way out threatened me. Security: He WHAT?? Me: Yep… Said ‘wait til I see you outside’. Because I refused to return his used products earlier. Security hangs up, and about 15 seconds later, the head of security is storming towards the doors after this guy. The next part is hearsay because I didn’t follow them.

This was gonna be fun!

Head of Security (HS): Did you just THREATEN one of my employees? B: (Full of arrogant confidence) Yes, sir. HS: Alright, well I’m going to contact the police and let them know how you feel. B: (Still full of arrogant confidence) Go right ahead! HS comes in, asks me again exactly what happened, I explain the whole situation. Manager comes over and hears story, is appalled by what happened. The end? Nope. This is where everything gets better. We didn’t end up reporting it to the police. Local authorities don’t care about stuff like that. The next part is all hearsay as well, but I heard it from both staff members present. A few days later, B returns to the store to buy his girlfriend jewelry with his ill-gotten gift card, because last minute gifts are a girl’s best friend. Manager gets a call from Jewelry about a man trying to purchase jewelry with a gift card that has no balance on it. Yup. Manager gets HS and they both head down to jewelry. HS approaches B. HS: Hey buddy, you remember me? B: Yes, sir

Yes!

HS: Yeah, that gift card you’re trying to use is voided, and you can go ahead and vacate the premises now. B: Well… Can I at least have my tools back? HS: NO?! B: That’s nonsense! I wanna talk to corporate! HS: Go right ahead! B: What’s their number? HS: I don’t know, Google it or something! B is escorted off the premises, fans cheer, the crowd goes wild, and now security has had my picture on the wall in the break room as loss prevention and security employee of the month for about 5 months now. They choose an associate from the store who prevents losses, damage, injury, etc. and put them on the board.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

These people were crazy!

And security wasn’t playing around.

We’re impressed!

This is how you handle an unruly customer!