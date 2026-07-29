His Neighbor Keeps Causing Problems—Now He’s Wondering If Something More Serious Is Going On

Fair warning, friends: this story is pretty depressing.

And, as much as most of us would like to do our best to help out people in need, sometimes it can be a real dilemma whether to get involved in a troubling situation, or not.

In today’s story, a man has a neighbor who clearly has some serious problems…but he’s not sure what to do about it.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

Hi! I need some advice on what to do in this situation… “I have a 60 something year old neighbor that lives by himself across the street. For some context, his son had been living with him but in May, was arrested for making/selling drugs. Ever since his son has been in jail, my neighbor has gone off the rails crazy.

This is really sad…

I’m not sure if he has dementia or a mental health issue, not taking his medication, but recently, he has been a bit disruptive to our community. He calls the police or EMS multiple times a week. Could be at 1 pm or 1 am. He will go to the hospital and be back within 4 hours.

This guy needs serious help.

He will scream, yell, and bang a stick against his propane tank at 2 in the morning, multiple times a week. He spends all day/night drinking and kind of causing a ruckus. The other morning as I was leaving for work, he was unclothed on his front porch. Hanging out there with his junk out. Absolutely no cares in the world.

It’s an unsafe situation.

I have neighbors with children who play on our dead end street. I let the neighbors know and I debated calling the police but I don’t getting them involved when nothing gets resolved. Obviously, his actions are disruptive and scary at times, but I am very concerned for his health.

It may not be safe for him to be alone.

Despite police and EMS and hospital visits, he’s still able to come back to his home, where he is alone, and has free range to do anything he wants. What should I do in this situation? Is there a higher authority I should get in contact with? Should I just let him do as he pleases?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

This really is a sad story.

And it’s clear that his neighbor is incredibly disturbed.

Let’s hope that he gets the help he needs.

This guy needs to be taken away so he can be evaluated by professionals.