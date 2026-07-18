Person Says Their Loud Neighbors Have Left Them Gathering Evidence for a Civil Case

I lived below a stomper once, and let me tell you, it wasn’t fun.

To be fair, the woman who lived above me had a young son and he was the culprit of all the loud noises on top of my head every day.

You can’t exactly hold something like that against a little kid, but that didn’t make it any less frustrating and annoying.

In today’s story, a person explained why they’re flustered by the constant noise their upstairs neighbors make.

Check out what’s going on here…

Whats the best way to record upstairs stomping? “It’s 5 am when I started writing this….My neighbors are horrible.

It never stops…

Mine are enjoying stomping starting 3 am and finishing 9 pm. Every God-given day. I work from home. I am leaving this place officially in 3 months, but before that I want to make sure I leave with justice served. Mentally ill jerks. Anyway, I want have good material, because I am starting a civil dispute with them. The problem is both of my phones (iPhone 13 and Pixed 8) are useless in recording the speaker-like environment in my flat. Bass with every stomp. Yes they know, yes I told them, yes they are aware.

No more Mr. Nice Guy!

No, I will not be nice anymore and no I will not do anything childish (yet) to them. I will let the civil dispute to take care of their rent (they will be kicked out). There is one owner for the whole building. He already knows and does nothing about it. The building is horribly designed for profit, not good living. It does not change the fact that neighbors are still jerks and destroying the mental health of me, my dog and other people living under them. Screw ’em. Any advice on how to record the stomping well?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader offered a pic.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, this story sure brought back some bad memories.

Ugh, I hope I never have to live like that again.

It’s not easy, folks!

This sounds like a truly horrible living situation.