His Job Paid The Bills, But Constant Dysfunction Left Him Ready To Quit Without A Backup Plan

Work stress can quickly affect both mental health and daily life.

The following story involves a man whose job left him overwhelmed and anxious.

He started dreading going to work every day. Now, he wants to quit his work

But with a family and financial responsibilities, he’s unsure if leaving is a good move even without a new job in sight.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Ever quit a job without having another lined up? I am 27, and I have been at my job for just about a year. I absolutely hate it. I wake up dreading going to work. I often have anxiety nightmares about work. I am in charge of two programs that are completely dysfunctional. Nobody knew how to use or operate them before I got there. Now, I am being asked to make the programs do things they were never designed to do.

This man felt frustrated.

It is really frustrating. Nobody sees my side or hears me out. It is hard to explain. At the end of the day, I know I do not see myself working here long-term. The kicker is that I am married. I recently bought a house. I also have a 14-month-old. All in all, we are actually paying less than we were with rent. My wife is working.

He wanted to quit even without a new job lined up.

I am still afraid of leaving my job without having something lined up. I have sent about 50 applications over the last two weeks. I have three calls and a final interview lined up. Does anybody have experience leaving a job before having another lined up? I have never done this before. I do not think I can handle this work anymore.

That kind of pressure can really build up fast, especially with family responsibilities involved.

It makes sense OP wants out, but the timing adds a lot of risk and stress to the decision.

At least having interviews lined up gives him a bit of a safety net to work with. Don’t you agree?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a reassuring remark.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Short and sensible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, this user says he wouldn’t do it again.

Every career change starts with one brave decision.

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