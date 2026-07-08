He Was Missing Priceless Family Events for a Retail Job. The Cruel Response From His Manager Anytime He Begged for a Weekend Off.

When you work in retail, you often have to cover shifts that you don’t really want, but that is just part of the job.

What would you do if your boss gave you a hard time whenever you requested a weekend day off to spend with the family, even though you didn’t do it very often?

That is what was happening to the retail worker in this story, and he is just getting sick of it. While he understands that the shift is part of the job, he wants to vent about it.

In my opinion, his frustration is completely understandable, and there is nothing wrong with venting. Take a look at his situation and see if you would like to work there.

Getting sick of weekends I am getting so so sick and tired of working weekends.

I’m tired of working more than 4 days a week (but not even getting 30 hours). I can’t see my family because I’m always working when they’re doing things.

I hate it when bosses joke about this type of thing.

I can’t celebrate birthdays. I have to put in requests if I want to do anything with anyone, then the boss “jokingly” laughs “haha you put in so many requests!”. Those “so many requests” are a single day or 2 in a month.

Not having a set schedule can make life very difficult.

Some of which have fallen on one of the only days I somewhat regularly have off, but have to put a request for in anyways because the schedule isn’t set. It’s retail. It’s expected. But it’s tiring and irritating.

Working retail is hard because the company has to cover so many hours per day and days per week. I’m sure it is hard for the company and management, but that doesn’t make it any easier for the employees who actually have to show up.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

This never made sense to me, either.

It might be time to look for a new job.

Retail jobs take a lot out of you.

Schedules like this impact the whole family.

Establishing boundaries is harder than you might think.

There are some definite downsides to working in retail, and the schedule is often one of them. It really doesn’t make sense how they make people work different days and hours each week, or how they give everyone short shifts rather than a full day.

Unfortunately, management often won’t listen to the requests of the employees, so the only option is to leave and find a new job. That is why turnover is so high at these types of jobs. Or at least one of the reasons.

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