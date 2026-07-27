Roommate Drama: Woman’s Former Roommate Returns Unexpectedly In The Middle Of The Night

Jeez, talk about a rude awakening!

It’s such a relief to finally part ways with a bad roommate…

But what happens when you think they’re gone and they suddenly reappear?

Doh!

Check out what this woman had to say about how her crazy roommate came back into her life unexpectedly.

Get started now!

My housemate moved out… but came back in the middle of the night a week later. “About a week ago my housemate with a stealing problem, among other issues, came in with a friend or two and packed up most of her stuff and left. I got home while it was happening (I wasn’t given any warning, of course, but whatever).

She sounds pretty shady…

I’ve long since learned not to leave valuables around because she takes anything that isn’t nailed to whatever it’s laying on, but she still left with two of my three good knives, a frying pan, and a spatula of mine because most of the packing up happened while I wasn’t there. Probably more that I just haven’t noticed yet. After that she left and didn’t come back. The landlady had told me that she’d be moving out by the end of June, so I assumed that was her doing so. I reveled in my new freedom to leave my bathroom products in the bathroom, cleaning supplies in the kitchen, mobility aids in the boot room, sleep without earplugs, live in a clean space, leave the tabletop stove unplugged overnight, and turn the lights off in rooms with no one in them. Among other things.

What the hell is going on here?!?!

Anyways, last night, after midnight, she returned. Turned on all the hallway lights and immediately started blaring music in her room. I had to get up out of bed and grab all my bathroom products and valuables, put in my earplugs to sleep, turn lights off so the landlord doesn’t get mad, etc. I’m an insomniac so it wasn’t appreciated. When I got up this morning I realized I hadn’t been thorough enough because she’d messed through my cleaning supplies and ruined some of them, left cloths in sodden heaps on the counter soaked with red Ramen stains, put dirty dishes on my clean ones, left all the lights on again, and stole one of my bowls, some cutlery, a pot, and the bathroom soap. I don’t know if she’s still here or if she left after that. I won’t rest easy until July.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

And this individual has been there…

Just when you think you’re done…

They reappear!

It sounds like a horror movie…

She’s gonna be glad to never have to deal with this roommate ever again!