She Can’t Step Outside Without Her Neighbor Bothering Her—and She’s Running Out of Peaceful Options

When someone crosses the line and makes another person feel uncomfortable, the best thing to do is be firm, be serious, and to let them know…

And to tell them to leave you the hell alone!

But, as we all know, that can be easier said than done…

In today’s story, a woman talked about how a man who lives near her is making her life extremely uncomfortable, and she’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s take a look at what she’s dealing with.

My neighbor keeps catcalling me. “I am 23 and this idiot is 26 if I am not mistaken. I have this problem with my neighbor. He lives five minutes away and the street is only one road. It’s basically just straight and he lives like five minutes away from me, and this idiot has been kept calling me, and I just keep ignoring him always.

This is a sketchy situation.

But the last time he was ahead of me and saw me that was coming he turned his car around and tried to harass me and cat called me, but couldn’t cause there was a car behind him and I just walked extremely fast and I went home. But I could tell he was staring at me from our outside and I have never seen this man but my parents told me that he was out of the state and came back to live again with his mom, and now he has been kept catcalling me, harass me and her that he has done this to another girl.

She’s really freaked out by this guy.

But he also gets rejected so this is nothing new to him, but it’s really scary to me because I’m afraid he might do something and yes, some of you might say to have a pepper spray but it’s illegal where I’m from so I cannot use it. Yes, my parents know about the situation and they just keep telling me to ignore him and he might leave me alone, but so I’m extremely scared of him. Can someone please give me some advice?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this person spoke up.

This is really creepy!

And this guy needs to be taught a serious lesson.

What a jerk!

She needs to report this guy to the police TODAY.