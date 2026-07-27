They Recorded Their Noisy Neighbors—But The Evidence Only Escalated The Feud

We all have so many gadgets at our disposal now that we can basically record anything whenever we want.

That can be a good thing or a bad thing, but if a person is trying to capture how disruptive their neighbors are, then it’s definitely a good thing.

A person explained why their situation with a neighbor is really starting to creep them out.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Noise and Disorderly Conduct. “I live in New Jersey in a townhouse. I own my side, and the neighbors next door rent. For the past few years, there has been ongoing loud and disruptive conduct from their side, including frequent yelling, screaming, fighting, loud profanity, and other noise that can clearly be heard inside my home.

This is pretty bad…

It has affected my sleep, ability to work from home, and general ability to feel safe and comfortable in my own house. Recently, the situation has escalated. They saw me recording the noise inside my house and started yelling about me and filming me. When I leave or enter my home, some of them will jump up and record me with their phones.

And it’s pretty creepy!

This is not just a fixed camera or incidental recording. They track me as I walk to or from my home, sometimes narrate what I am doing, and have made comments like I “need to move.” They also frequently refer to the fact that I live alone. I do not speak to them or confront them. There have also been recordings where they yell insults, discuss going “tit for tat,” and talk about retaliation. I also have a recording where gun violence/retaliation is discussed. One person said he was willing to go back to jail for assault, but I was not able to capture that specific statement on my Ring camera. Since they are not yelling it at me directly, the police say they cannot do anything.

It sounds like a pretty dangerous situation.

I have made police reports and contacted municipal officials/code enforcement. The police have said they can only talk to them. They said that they have to see something happen, and that everything they are doing is legal. Code enforcement said they would contact the landlord, but I have not heard anything back. I am also trying to identify the correct landlord/LLC contact information because the deed lists an LLC, but the mailing address appears to be the rental property itself. While a lot of this falls under disorderly conduct, I do not have the names of everyone who lives there, just the woman who rents, and I would need that to press charges. The police have said they cannot cite them unless they see it and the neighbors simply stop when the police come and deny it.

They have the receipts!

I do have evidence, including Ring videos, indoor recordings showing how loud the noise is inside my home, police emails, incident reports, and a spreadsheet tracking incidents. I am also working on organizing the strongest clips. My mother has heard the noise over the phone while I was inside my home, so she can also provide a witness statement. I can also get a therapist letter about how this has affected my stress and functioning. I am wondering if anyone else has any idea how to proceed or has gone through something similar. I am not trying to escalate the situation or confront them. I just want to be able to live in my home without constant yelling, intimidation, and being recorded doing nothing.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I think they need to call the police right away.

This could spiral out of control without any notice.

Don’t wait any longer!

This person is stuck in the middle of a frightening situation!