Rude Customer Pushes Pet Store Owner Too Far, Leading to a Heated Parking Lot Confrontation

Imagine working at a pet store, and one of your regular customers is really rude. The customer seems to think you need him to stay in business even though what he buys isn’t worth a lot of money.

Would you put on your best customer service smile and be polite or tell the guy how you really feel about his attitude?

In this story, one pet store owner eventually had enough of a rude customer’s attitude and did not hold back on his feelings. He was so worked up that he actually scared the customer.

Keep reading for the whole story.

By popular demand… My Dad chasing a customer to his car. So to start, a little more history about my dad. He was a man who raised me on his own. He moved us around the country while he bought failing pet stores and quickly made them profitable to resell and move on to the next one. He was crazy and didn’t care what anyone thought. He always said “the customer is always right is nonsense, the truth is the customer is always the customer and there are more where they came from”. He was a legend in the industry.

He sounds quite talented and successful.

He was also an award winning dog groomer and handler for show dogs to several celebrities. That brings stories of it’s own. He seriously gave zero cares. But for now… The customer he chased to his car.

Feeder animals were big business.

So a surprisingly large amount of profit from our pet store came from the sale of live feeders. Rodents (1000 per week), Crickets (25,000 per week) and goldfish (50,000 per week). This story involves feeder goldfish, used to feed larger fish and small aquatic snakes and other reptiles. It should be noted that when our shipments of these “feeder” animals arrived, we would typically sell out within a few days and would have to wait until next week’s shipment. As an exotic pet store this was big business.

One customer was really annoying.

We had this one guy who came in every single week to buy $1.00 worth of feeder goldfish. We sold them at 10 for $1.00. This guy was a complete jerk. Every week he treated our employees like garbage and like his slaves. He complained about everything. How they were collected. How they were bagged. That the way they were poured into the bag would “bruise them”. Drove a very expensive car and just thought we couldn’t possibly survive without him.

Uh-oh!

Finally one week Dad had enough. He happened to be the one to help this customer after countless times of seeing his behavior. The guy threw out his usual attitude and complaints and pressed my Dad’s buttons. As my Dad’s only child I can attest to the fact that you DO NOT want to press his buttons.

He did not hold back!

My Dad let’s loose on this jerk. He says “Who the F do you think you are?? You come in here every week acting like a douche for $1.00 worth of feeders?? Well let me tell you something. I sell those 10 for $1.00. Those 10 cost me 60 cents. The bag costs me another 10 cents. That’s 70 cents not including the labor to serve your pompous butt every week. How much do you expect me and my employees to take for your 30 cents a week?? Do you think you keep me in business?? I will be out of these fish tomorrow. Someone else will buy them so back off!” I don’t remember exactly what the guy said back but it was annoying and whatever it was set my Dad OFF! Guy said he would never shop here again and it was cut rate and blah blah I think.

His dad is taking this pretty far!

My Dad starts going off on this guy to the point where he looks afraid. He says “forget this” and leaves. My Dad follows him out to his car telling him off the whole time. By this point the guy realizes my Dad is insane (the rest of us already knew this and were in hysterics). He tries getting in his car.

Not so fast!

My crazy dad blocks the door of his car until he finished saying what he had to say. Finally he is done and he and the guy just look at each other for a minute. The guy says “I’m really sorry”. Dad says “You should be jerk”.

The ending is sweet.

By this time we were in tears watching this unfold. The next week the guy shows up and is the nicest person ever. He continued to buy his feeders from us for several years without incident.

I’m surprised the guy came back, but I’m glad he changed his attitude.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It really is amazing how the story ended.

Another person shares a story about their first pet.

The ending was surprising!

One person can relate to having a wacky relative.

I love that the customer actually learned his lesson, came back, and was nice. That’s even crazier than the way the dad told off the customer and chased him to his car!

Maybe the customer didn’t have any other place to go to get goldfish. If he did, I’d think he’s switch stores.

Maybe he actually thought his $1 a week made him an important customer and simply needed things put in perspective to realize how dumb that sounds.

Regardless, that was an unexpected ending!

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