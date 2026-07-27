She Argued for Organic Reach Over Sponsored Ads—and Her Team Responded by Taking It to the Supervisor

Imagine getting a job at a company and clashing with your coworkers over a decision. They seem overly confident in their work and their decisions, but you think there’s a better way. What would you do if the coworkers complained about you to your supervisor?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. When her coworkers were bragging, she questioned their decisions. They escalated the situation by complaining about her to their supervisor.

Now, she’s wondering if she really did something wrong.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling the external contractors at my job that I am not impressed with their ouput? I (25F) have been working at a furniture manufacturing/renovation firm as an e-commerce/digital marketing assistant for almost a month now. My job entails being able to run google/facebook ads which I can do just fine, but I lack strategic insight. I expressed my concerns when I was hired about my lack of experience in certain areas and I was reassured that it would be no problem, as I would be working closely with a team of 3 developers (23M) who have been working as external contractors responsible for the creation of the eshop since when the pandemic hit, still under consruction by the time I joined the team. It was specified that I would be responsible for communicating with them, help with troubleshooting, make sure that deadlines are being met etc.

But it didn’t exactly work out that way.

When I started communicating with them I quickly noticed that they weren’t really open to suggestions, were dismissive, didn’t deliver their tasks on time and when they did they half-cared their way through them and, as a result, we were always behing schedule. Recently, they started posting Facebook ads. We agreed that they would try to make some organic content at first to boost traffic on our Fb page, then we would move on to paid ads. They posted some stuff and we started getting some traffic to our website which was certainly a nice change.

These guys sound so annoying.

When they started bragging, I told them that while it was certainly a boost on our usually inactive page, I was not that impressed because we have only just started posting content and most of the content is boosted, so it is only natural that the metrics would appear so good. I suggested that we should just keep going with more sponsored content and see what happens. And man, did they get mad. They continued maintaining that the reach was organic and the results were spectacular and I should be excited and when I would offer a different viewpoint they would be condescending or straight up laugh in my face, telling me that I should do it by myself if I am that good.

Now, they’re complaining about her to the supervisor.

When I tried to reason with them they started shifting the blame on me, demanding to prove them my previous work experience just to mock me and eventually stormed off without addressing anything, really. After that they complained to my superior about me being an obstacle getting in their way of success and arguing that they have never met such a difficult to deal with person in their whole career. Did I really overstep their boundaries? AITA?

She did say she’s not experienced, so perhaps they know what they’re doing more than she does. That said, they seem a little full of themselves and awfully rude.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the coworkers are the problem.

But this person thinks she should stop arguing with them.

This person is on her side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

And another person thinks she should report the coworkers to management.

She was hired to do a job, and she’s just trying to do it.

The coworker/contractors are also just trying to do their job, but if they’re slacking and wasting company money boosting posts instead of trying to drive traffic to the website organically, those are points worth mentioning and worth bringing up to the boss.

At the very least, she should ask the boss for clarification about her role and mention the lazy ways she has noticed about the contractors.

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