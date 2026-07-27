When Her Brother Resented Her Good Fortune, She Hit Back With the Harsh Reality About His Own Choices

You’re gonna meet some people in life who think that the entire world is out to get them and they’ll blame everyone but themselves for their problems.

Hopefully, you won’t have to encounter TOO MANY of them…but they’re out there!

And the woman who wrote this story knows all about it!

Unfortunately for her, the person behaving this way is her brother.

Check out what she had to say about why she’s fed up with him and his antics.

Start now!

AITA for telling my brother he chooses to be depressed all the time? “I (20F) and my brother (25M) don’t have a great relationship, never truly have, to be honest. I’ve always been aware that’s he’s been fairly socially awkward his entire life, of which has resulted in him being pretty depressed. I myself also struggle with mental health issues, and it’s been something that we’ve been aware of for years that mental health struggles are genetic in our family.

This is a sad situation…

I’ve tried to be very sympathetic to my brother since I understood what it’s like to struggle and I really do think he needs a decent amount of help. Our parents have taken him to go to several different mental hospitals and treatment facilities over the years, we’ve given him a cocktail of medications, our parents offered to pay for his education, paid for 3 different cars for him since he likes cars, dropped everything to go to different states for him just to do things he likes like comic cons because they desperately wanted him to be happy, but genuinely nothing works. During high school he’d get into fights and arguments with everyone around him and then cry about how nobody likes him and how he can’t help it, during the only 4 months he spent in trade school he got into another fight and got kicked out and from then has refused to better his life at all.

This guy has some serious issues to work out…

Our parents let him live under their roof rent free with no job for years now, all he does is hide in his room talking to people over Discord and playing video games all day while screaming and throwing tantrums about how depressed and helpless he is when he’s asked to leave his room or offered to leave the house. Even with me, when I visit our parents house he throws a massive tantrum each time about how I’m rubbing in his face that I’m better than him by simply talking about my university classes or just talking about my friends and the clubs at college I attend. Well a few days ago I was at our parents house, trying to make plans for my 21st birthday and possibly taking a cruise with my mom to Mexico since we have the money for it and it’s something that my mom has always wanted to do.

It also sounds like he has some growing up to do…

That’s when my brother started throwing his tantrum again about me rubbing in his face that I’m better than him, and honestly at this point I’ve gotten to tired of him throwing tantrum after tantrum over my successes that I flat out told him, “Have you ever considered the reason you’re so depressed is because you do absolutely nothing with your life besides complaining about how miserable you are?” This resulted in a massive argument of him telling me off for how privileged I am for being a woman because, “society loves to give women whatever they want, while us men have to suffer for it” and how I have life so easy compared to him. And me telling him that the reason I’m successful is because I don’t cry over Discord all day and actually took the help given to me and tried to be a better person to not be miserable all the time. AITA for telling my brother that it’s his fault that he’s depressed all the time?”

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

And another individual spoke up.

Her brother needs to get his head out of his you-know-what!

Dude, get it together…

It sounds like this is all your fault.

She didn’t hold back…and maybe her brother needed to hear it!