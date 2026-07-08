She Discovered Her Neighbor’s Identical Apartment Was $275 Cheaper. The Insulting Ultimatum She Received After Offering a Fair Compromise.

Being a good tenant is supposed to mean something, but when the possibility of the leasing company making more money is on the table, it usually doesn’t mean jack squat.

A renter discovered that the apartment next door to hers, identical in every single way down to the carpet, had just been listed for $275 less per month than what she was currently paying.

She didn’t ask for a handout, she offered a completely reasonable compromise: split the difference, knock $100 off, and still pay more than the current market rate reflected.

The office’s answer wasn’t a counteroffer, it was a shrug and an instruction to move apartments if she wanted the lower price.

Years of on-time payments and zero complaints apparently bought her nothing but a corporate policy excuse.

Keep reading for the full story.

Next door neighbor’s rent is $275 less than My lovely next door neighbor moved out & their apartment is the same exact layout as mine, same carpet, same everything.

So the tenant tries to use some leverage against the leasing company.

The office reached out to me to renew my contract & I pointed out they are renting my neighbor’s apartment out for $275 less than what I pay per month for mine. I offered to split the difference & pay $100 less w/ my new contract since rent rates have dropped 17% across Austin, so I would still be paying above market rate.

But of course, the leading company didn’t go for it.

They declined & said if I wanted the cheaper rate, I would have to move next door! I’m considering moving to a different complex because I have been a good tenant, paid my rent on time, no noise complaints, nothing. I love my apartment but they can’t even give me a discount, they say it’s corporate policy.

So much for a negotiation.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe this renter should take the company up on their offer.

This commenter takes the landlord’s side.

This user thinks it’s worth the hassle to switch units.

These companies often never care about doing right by their tenants.

Nobody expects a leasing office to hand out favors, but most people expect a little flexibility when they’ve been the model tenant for years.

Instead, she got a flat no and a suggestion to move into the exact unit she was already asking about, just with a different apartment number attached.

This company was always just out for her money, and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

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