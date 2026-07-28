“He Refused to Listen”: Father Gets Escorted From Amusement Park After Scene at the Gates

Imagine going to pay for something and being told that the retail establishment doesn’t accept that form of payment. Would you try to argue with the employee to make an exception for you, or would you provide another form of payment?

In this story, one dad is in this situation, and he decides to argue with the employee. When that doesn’t work, he decides to get loud and hope that another customer can help him.

This is a story of entitled behavior, but the cashier is not about to back down.

Keep reading for all the details.

You are literally touching the sign that you think we don’t have. I work at an entertainment park. A given customer will walk through the front door, up to the front desk, pay for wristband(s) and enter the park. We get dozens of people an hour and we bring in stupid amounts of money. Because of this, we do hourly cash drops, and therefore cannot accept bills larger than 50. We even have a fancy little sign taped to the surface of the front desk that says so…

But customers don’t read signs.

Saturday afternoon, busiest time of the week. Sixty person line out the door. Scraggly Dad gets to the front with his child and we exchange the usual back and forth. His total comes out to something like 17 dollars, and he drops a crumpled Benjamin on the counter. Me:”Sorry, sir. We cannot accept bills larger than $50.” SD:”You’re kidding me right? You people bring in thousands of dollars every day, and you can’t take a hundred?”

He really can’t take a hundred.

Me:”I really can’t take it, it’s just policy” SD:”No, you’ll take my hundred, I know you have change. Just give me my wristband and my change” Pushes hundred closer Me:”Unfortunately due to our volume of income we have to drop register into the safe every hour, I couldn’t break your 100 even if there wasn’t a policy”. SD:”Look, kid (I’m 21 y/o, dude was 19, he had to sign a waiver and I saw his birthday) you have to break my hundred. You don’t have a sign, and I know you have change.” Reaches for wristband that I pulled out beforehand, I pull it back and he slams his palm on the table

I feel bad for the kid.

Me:”Sir as you can see here point to his HAND, which is covering the sign, we cannot accept your 100 dollar bill. It is policy, clearly stated, if you cannot pay then you’ll have to step out of line.” SD then sighs a big fat sigh, his cute little kid is completely oblivious and pulling on SD’s pant leg to get into the park (poor little guy). But wait, SD turns to the massive line of impatient people and yells at the top of his lungs “CAN ANYONE HERE BREAK A FREAKIN’ 100 DOLLAR BILL?!” His voice cracked and his son started crying. Everyone in line silently gives him one of these and SD finally grabs his 100, grabs his wailing kids wrist and leaves the park.

This wasn’t a one-off.

While I was happy the dude left, and of course I felt bad for the kid, this is nowhere near any of the crazier parents that elicit our condolences. Still, what a rude guy.

It’s crazy how many people don’t read signs or think the rules don’t apply to them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares what they find funny.

Here’s a story with a completely different ending.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

I feel bad for the kid too.

The dad’s age stood out to me as well.

The best part about this story is that the dad didn’t get his way. The cashier didn’t back down. The dad didn’t ask for a manager. He eventually gave up and realized there was no point in arguing. Good for the cashier for not backing down, and good for the customer for not calling for a manager.

I feel bad for the kid though. Hopefully next time his dad comes prepared.

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