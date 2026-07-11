She Got Blamed for a Shocking Act of Household Theft. The Mind-Boggling Closet War One Sister Launched to Get Even.

Would you be upset if your sister stole money out of your parents’ wallet and blamed you? Of course you would! The real question is, what would you do about it? Would you do nothing or find a way to get back at your sister?

In this story, one younger sister is in this situation, and she is determined to get back at her older sister. She doesn’t want to do anything to actually hurt her sister. She just wants to be petty enough to really annoy her sister and inconvenience her.

Keep reading for all the details of her plan for petty revenge.

Older sister claimed I planted the money she stole under her mattress and gives a half serious apology and I did something petty (obviously) So. In October me and my family went on holiday and my older sister (21) lives with her older bf who is controlling and only comes on holiday with us because my parents pay for us to go. She sees my parents as her personal ATM. Now she’s done a lot of bad stuff over the years especially to our family and it breaks my mum every time but what she did on holiday was too far.

Her sister stole and lied about it!

She stole $60 from my dads wallet on holiday while I was in the hotel room studying and it was only me and her in there. No other money was taken and I never saw an intruder so we knew we weren’t robbed. (My mum confronted her before she found it and she guilt tripped my mum and said she would never do that to us) My mum found the money under her mattress two nights later and called her out later that night when me and my dad and sister had all gone to bed. I heard them talking and my sister blamed it on me saying I “planted it there”.

She came up with a plan.

I made her apologise to me on the plane home but she obviously didn’t give a care. So I started plotting. She still has quite a lot clothes at home as her boyfriend doesn’t have enough room to store them all (ones for work and going out to party). I made sure to wear all of them for a few days and stink them up a wee bit and not put them in the laundry.

She plans to keep it up.

When she came home to get some clothes she couldn’t wear any of them out that night apart from the ones she had on. And I still make sure she can’t wear them. And she takes my clothes without asking and I’m missing £20 so I’m keeping up the good work. For those wondering I am not going to put itching powered or poison ivy on her clothes. She is still my sister and I love her and would never bring any physical harm on her. So don’t worry! Haha

That’s a small, petty, and very sisterly way to get revenge. I love it!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has some advice.

Another person thinks there might be a bigger problem.

This person would take it a step further.

Another person thinks the older sister needs to make two big changes.

Her older sister sounds very immature. Stealing from her parents and lying about it is not the way to prove you’re all grown up. She certainly hasn’t learned to adult very well yet.

The younger sister’s revenge is definitely petty, but is it enough? Should she actually be concerned about why her sister is stealing money? It might be worthwhile to talk to her parents about her concerns.

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