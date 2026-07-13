a Seasoned Tech Support Worker Is Reeling After His Boss Refused to Understand a Basic Network Outage

Have you ever worked with someone who is technically your superior, but they don’t seem to know as much about the job as you do? In that situation, if you were explaining the simple fix to a problem and they looked at you like they had no idea what you were talking about, would you explain it in more detail, show them what you mean, or let them walk away still not understanding?

In this story, one tech support worker faces this exact situation when he tries to explain to his supervisor how he is still able to use the internet at work even though the internet went down.

She clearly doesn’t know what he’s talking about, yet she’s a supervisor in tech support.

Let that sink in.

Keep reading for all the details.

Supervisor in Tech Support don’t know basic..tech support? I work for a medium-sized ISP as Internet/cable/phone tech support. Every once in a while the Internet in the building goes down. Well, not so much the Internet as the proxy server we use to filter/block Internet usage. A recent merger of companies caused us to switch over to $newproxy, which essentially functioned the same way. If all else fails, we (that is, everyone who knows how to) switch back to $oldproxy as a backup.

The supervisor asked about the internet.

The Internet goes down about a week ago and I immediately switch proxies to continue working. One of the supervisors walks by.. $Supervisor: Bkid, is your Internet down? Me: Yeah, but I’m sure they proxy is down again, because I just switched from $newproxy to $oldproxy and it’s working again.

The supervisor clearly didn’t understand.

$Supervisor: Child, speak English! I’m sure I had a dumbfounded look on my face, but I continued through it and repeated myself slowly. Me: I changed from $ n e w p r o x y to $ o l d p r o x y and the Internet works. At that point she just walked away. I’m still not sure if she understood what I was talking about.

You’d think a supervisor would be more knowledgeable than the employees, but since she seemed clueless, OP could’ve shown her exactly what he did instead of just repeating himself.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This would’ve been the easier way to handle it.

Another person liked the story.

This person shares their thoughts.

Here’s the real question. What was everyone else doing? If all of his coworkers were sitting around goofing off because of the internet issue, why was he hard at work? He should’ve either explained to everyone what to do or taken it as an opportunity to kick up his feet and read a book until someone else solves the problem.

He definitely shouldn’t have been the only person working.

You’d think at a tech support company the supervisor would know how to fix the internet.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →