The Barcode Trap: Why a Fed-Up Store Associate Refused a Dodgy Return and Welcomed a Nightmare Customer’s Vow to Leave

Returning a product to a store is normally pretty easy, as long as you follow the store’s policy.

When the cashier at a discount home goods store in this story was helping a customer who wanted to get her money back for a pot, he thought it would be nice and simple.

Unfortunately, she came in with the wrong receipt, no barcode, and a bad attitude. He tried to help her as much as he could, but in the end, he just couldn’t take her return. So, she said she would never be spending her money at this store again.

I think the cashier handled the situation well, and the customer was just throwing a tantrum. Read through the full story here and see if you agree.

“I will spend my money elsewhere!” I work in a discount home goods retailer and our typical crowd of people will typically be women looking for great deals on puzzles, home decor and TONS of craft items.

I’m sure it gets quite busy sometimes.

Occasionally we’ll have the more difficult customers and I honestly pay them no mind and I just do my job. When the first customer gets to my register, I give my usual greetings and rewards card spiels, and I move on. My line started to grow and we’re only allowed to have one register open at all times, so I try my best to serve everyone properly and efficiently.

Returns are easy enough.

I thought everyone was doing well… however, when I had gotten to Karen that had changed. She had a pot in her hand and a receipt and she was asking for a return on it. No problem, our company has a pretty straightforward return policy.

He will need the barcode.

30 days, no damage, and please have the barcode that came with it. So I take it from her, and scan the receipt. I start inspecting the pot and I ask if there was anything wrong with it… she says, “no, just the wrong size”. I say “no problem! unfortunately, I’m not seeing the barcode, do you happen to have it with you at all?”

You just can’t trust customers.

Karen: No… it came with a sticker and a black zip-tie that was connected to nothing so I threw them both away. You can’t take it anyways? Me: Unfortunately, I am not able to accept returns without the bar code. I just need to be able to verify that this item had come from our store.

The receipt isn’t even for the right item.

Karen: Well, look at the receipt, I’m sure you can find it there. The brand is Oneida… it’s $3.99, I literally bought it here yesterday. Me: I see Farberware but that’s a skillet, and this is a pot… Karen: Fine, can I at least get store credit?

She isn’t going to be happy that she is already talking to the manager.

Me: I will be happy to help you out as soon as I can verify this is from our store. Karen: Can I speak to your manager? Me: *is the MOD* Yeah, that’s me actually.

He is trying to be as accommodating as possible.

Karen: Check. the. receipt. This is a 2 quart pot, I’m sure it’s there. Me: All that’s on this receipt is a skillet and a THREE quart pot… so even more so I will not be able to help you. If you can find that barcode, or the exact item on the shelf to help me verify the item, I can do the return or exchange.

I don’t think that this is the threat she thought it was.

Karen: **** this… I don’t care. I will no longer be shopping here. I will spend my money elsewhere! Me: Well alright. Thank you for your business.

Accepting the return would have been a mistake.

In the moment she kept berating me but I didn’t care to break protocol because last time I did with a raging Karen my job was threatened… so! Whatever! I usually will accept returns without the barcode but I genuinely could not remember seeing the item before and the fact that the item was a 2 quart pot but the receipt said 3 quart. Idk, there was another customer after her and all she said was “BYE KAREN” so I guess that’s that. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It is funny when a customer threatens to never shop at a store again. The employees generally don’t care that much, nor do they believe you.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

As if an employee should care.

No, that is not how retail works.

This does seem like a terrible policy.

Sadly, this is true.

Returns like this would get old quickly.

She can take her empty threats with her when she goes somewhere else. You can bet she will be back here shopping again, and likely trying to make scammy returns as well.

These types of customers never really go away, no matter how much everyone wishes they would.