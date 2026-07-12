July 12, 2026 at 5:45 am

The Boxes Are Packed, then the Deadbolts Click. How a Vulnerable Renter was Held Hostage by a Toxic Sublandlord

by Jayne Elliott

sad elderly woman sitting next to a dog

Shutterstock

Imagine renting a bedroom from a homeowner, and you notice multiple problems after you’ve already moved in and signed a lease. What would you do if your landlord refused to fix any of the problems and actually tried to intimidate you and annoy you when you complained about the issues?

In this story, one elderly woman is in this situation. She already knows enough that she plans to move out, but in the meantime, her living situation sounds miserable thanks to her awful landlord.

She’s not sure what she should do about it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Landlord upstairs

This query is about how to handle harassment and very difficult landlords. I am already moving.

I’m an elderly woman in Berkeley CA. I pay $3,300 for a crappy 1 bedroom basement unit with landlords upstairs.

After I moved in I discovered the place needed serious repairs. The place was terribly filthy. It’s also still full of the woman’s stored junk, which she won’t move.

She tried everything she could think of to get help.

I asked the landlords for repairs but they refused.

I asked for mediation, they refused.

So, I called city code enforcement.

After this the male home-owner started ongoing harassment:

Here are some examples of what he’s doing.

4:30am till 6:00am at 30m intervals, loud stomping over my bed.

Slamming trash can lids below my window.

scraping chair legs, often and loudly.

Leaf blower daily all around my unit and blowing dust into open windows.

It gets even worse.

Beating up a body punch bag while angrily yelling (intimidation).

Leaving sharp chicken bones where my service dog goes out (luckily I was watching).

How do I handle these people? I’ve studied how to respond to gaslighting and narcissistic tactics.

It’s scary and so surreal. I feel like a prisoner.

I’m glad she’s already planning on moving. The homeowner sounds crazy!

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who begins filming her neighbor’s dog barking when she refuses to bring it inside.
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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is shocked how much she’s paying for a bedroom.

2026 07 10 at 1.33.21 PM The Boxes Are Packed, then the Deadbolts Click. How a Vulnerable Renter was Held Hostage by a Toxic Sublandlord

Another person comments on how expensive her rent is.

2026 07 10 at 1.33.35 PM The Boxes Are Packed, then the Deadbolts Click. How a Vulnerable Renter was Held Hostage by a Toxic Sublandlord

Everyone seems caught up on how much she’s paying in rent.

2026 07 10 at 1.33.44 PM The Boxes Are Packed, then the Deadbolts Click. How a Vulnerable Renter was Held Hostage by a Toxic Sublandlord

But this person actually addresses her actual question.

2026 07 10 at 1.34.11 PM The Boxes Are Packed, then the Deadbolts Click. How a Vulnerable Renter was Held Hostage by a Toxic Sublandlord

It sounds like the law is on her side. She might want to talk to a lawyer.

As far as the rent, I know California is an expensive place to live, but that does seem like a lot of money for one bedroom in a basement. Surely, she can find something better somewhere else.

Trending and Popular

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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