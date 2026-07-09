The Customer Delusion: Why a Furious Mother Had to Step in After a Gym-Goer Targeted Her Preteen Daughter for “Staff Help.”

People sometimes make funny assumptions in public places.

The following story is about a woman who was mistaken for a gym employee when she was just 12 years old.

Her mom went to the gym with her, and she was left alone briefly when another gym-goer approached her and asked about equipment rental.

Despite her clear confusion, the visitor only realized the mistake after asking a few questions.

Isn’t that funny? Let’s take a closer look!

Child worker at a gym This happened years ago. I was recently reminded of it. Growing up, there was a local gym. My mom loved it and went there for years. One day, when I had just turned 12, she decided to bring me along. For context, every worker at this gym was female. I am also female. It was advertised for women.

This woman remembered how her mom left her for a second at the gym when she was 12.

These workers typically wore black leggings or shorts and a branded T-shirt of any color with the name of the gym. The workers were always located at the front lobby. They were typically college-aged or older. The gym did not like hiring younger people. My mom left for a second. I was alone in the main gym with all the equipment. I was wearing black leggings. I had on a bright pink shirt. It had the name of my prior middle school on it. It was a very popular middle school in our area.

Another lady approached her and mistook her for staff.

A lady walked in. She passed through the front lobby and headed straight for me. I was a 12-year-old standing awkwardly alone. She asked a question about the cost of some equipment rental. I answered that I did not know. She then asked if I worked there. I said no and apologized. She just said, “Oh.”

She thought it was a funny experience.

She immediately turned and left. She passed through the front lobby again. There was an actual worker right there. The worker had a branded shirt. I am much older now. Thinking back on it is funny. I definitely looked 12.

Uh oh! That must have been so awkward. Imagine asking a 12-year-old about gym rental costs. Lol.

I guess some people can really be too oblivious about the people around them.

Seriously, aside from the clothes and looks, how could she not recognize her?

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a good analogy.

Here’s the opposite of the story.

Finally, this person has a sarcastic comment.

Not everyone wearing leggings at the gym works there.

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