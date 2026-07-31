A Limo Parking Problem Became A Neighborhood Dispute—And Officials Got Involved

If you’re driving and trying to turn the corner, it can be quite dangerous if something is in your way preventing you from seeing around the corner.

I remember driving on country streets where corn fields were on the corner, and the tall corn in the fall would make it hard to see around the corner. This led to a lot of accidents. Luckily, I can never in one of these accidents, but the obstructed view made it hard for a lot of drivers to know if a car was coming.

In this story, one person is dealing with the same issue except that it has nothing to do with corn. It’s actually a stretch limo parked in a city that is causing the obstructed view.

One person keeps reporting the limo driver, but his dad thinks he should knock it off.

Who’s right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for repeatedly reporting my neighbor to city bylaw We got a new neighbor a while back and this dude is running a freaking limo company out of his house. Like I’ve been blocked coming home because he parked a stretch limo in a do not park zone and clogged a narrow street with his and his employees’ cars. And have cars coming until 3 AM.

But it gets worse.

Now the worst part is, is that the limos take up his garage so he parks his cars right up against the curb causing a blind spot and making it extremely dangerous to turn into and turn out of our street (we live in a cul-de-sac). So every time I see him park against the edge I immediately call city bylaw and get him ticketed. My dad says I’m being over the top by constantly reporting him to the city but I think he’s being dangerous and a selfish jerk. AITA?

If he’s parked illegally and in a way that makes it dangerous for other drivers, sure, call and get him ticketed. I don’t think OP is doing anything wrong.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks he should keep calling.

Another person does not think OP is overreacting.

How many tickets is too many?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

Everyone agrees that OP should keep calling.

It’s not like OP is just trying to be annoying. This is a safety issue, and safety is important.

The limo driver needs to find somewhere else to park his limo, somewhere that isn’t obstructing sightlines.

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