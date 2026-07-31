“No Spaces Left”: Renter Trapped in Parking Nightmare as Neighbor Turns Public Street Into Personal Lot

Imagine renting a house and wanting to park on the street in front of your house. What would you do if your neighbors parked there?

In this story, one renter understands that street parking is public parking, but the real issue is just how many cars seem to come and go from the neighbor’s house. These cars take up almost all of the street parking.

She has talked to the property management company about the situation, but nothing seems to change.

Now, she’s wondering how to proceed.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Advice on new neighbors and parking situation I am unsure on what to do here. We have new neighbors that moved in who are continually having multiple cars over every night, we are talking 6-10 cars a night that come and go. Usually on evenings and weekends. The cars are always different. They are usually there for an hour or two, but there are constantly different cars coming in and out and various people.

She has a theory about what’s going on.

Now I don’t like to make assumptions but it’s almost like some type of business is being run out of this place. These are all rentals and that is included in the lease agreement that you cannot run a business out of the rental. What’s really bothering me is they keep parking in front of our house. I know the street is fair game but they keep parking in front of our trash can and if that prevents my trash from running I’m going to be ticked.

The drama continues…

So I called our property management who said they were going to address these issues with the residents and to let them know if it continues. Well, it’s still happening. It’s not just about our trash running but what if we invite people over, we should be able to have that spot in front of our house. This is typically where my father in law parks when he comes over.

Property management talking to them didn’t seem to help.

Yesterday night they even had someone park in the other neighbors driveway when they weren’t home, which I don’t think they would have liked. Since the property management said they would reach out thus makes me believe these people just don’t care. Where do I go from here? Give it some time or go ahead and contact property manager again?

That would be very frustrating, and it does sound like they must be running a business of some sort.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s an easy way to reserve the street parking in front of their house.

Another person thinks the street parking isn’t the real problem.

Here’s what she should be complaining about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

This is the real issue.

She needs to focus on reporting the neighbor’s business that shouldn’t be operating out of their home. If it’s an illegal business, I’m sure the police would like to know. Even if they are doing something legal, they’re not supposed to be operating any business from their rental home, so it’s still worth reporting.

The street parking is not the real problem.

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