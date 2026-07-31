A Customer Refused To Believe $2 Bills Were Real—And The Cashier Couldn’t Convince Her

If you thought you had money in your wallet that was fake, what would you do? Would you go to a store and try to spend it?

In this story, one retail worker shares that customers sometimes do that exact thing. They actually tell her that they don’t think the money is real, yet they hand it to her and try to spend it anyway.

Here’s the craziest part…

The money is real!

Keep reading to find out why they don’t think the money is real.

“I don’t know if this is real money” This happens at least twice a year. I’m running register and taking care of people’s orders when I get to the total. Conversation is slightly paraphrased, but always goes down essentially like this. Me: That’s going to be $2.89. Customer: (pulling out a two dollar bill) I don’t know if this is real money. (proceeds to hand it to me anyway)

This is such a weird conversation!

Me: (confused) Do you mean it might be a counterfeit two? I can check that if you want. I mean it’d make sense to counterfeit two dollar bills since you don’t see them that often. Customer: No, I mean they don’t make two dollar bills. Do they? Is this real money? Me: One, they do. I promise. Two, if you don’t think this is real money, why would you pay with it?

These customers are so weird!

Just… What? Why would you admit you don’t think it’s real money then try to pay with it? How is it you’re twice my age, and have never seen a two dollar bill before? To the point where you don’t think they really exist even. I’ve even once had a lady get upset about the idea to the point where I swapped her $2 for two ones I had in my wallet to make the payment. It’s a two dollar bill. It exists, it’s real money.

I have a $2 bill in my wallet. They’re not very common, so I consider it lucky. I don’t plan on spending it, but it’s definitely real money. It’s so weird that these customers try to pay with real money that they don’t think is real!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person’s boss is crazy too!

How sweet!

All you have to do is ask!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Is is very weird.

There are two very weird things going on here.

The first weird thing is that people are trying to pay with money they don’t think is real and aren’t even trying to hide that fact. They are openly saying the money isn’t real but handing it over as their method of payment anyway.

The second weird thing is that these people don’t know that $2 bills are real money. Are they common? No. But apparently, according one of the comments, all you have to do is go to your local bank and ask for $2 bills, so they’re not that rare.

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