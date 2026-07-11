July 11, 2026 at 1:46 am

The Electricity War: Inside the Neighborhood Fallout After a Fake Theft Charge led to Bizarre Yard “Art” (Not On His Own Property)

by Benjamin Cottrell

closeup of angry man shouting

Pexels/Reddit

Every neighborhood has one person everyone warns the new family about.

Between fires left unattended, semis parked illegally, and a habit of stealing political signs he personally disagreed with, the neighborhood’s resident troublemaker already had a reputation before he ever set foot on the new family’s property.

That reputation caught up fast when he marched into their backyard to confront them over a temporary internet cord sitting above ground, insisting it was on his land and that the company needed his permission first.

It wasn’t, and they didn’t need to, since the connection ran along a legal easement on the property line.

So when the neighbor’s flimsy reasoning didn’t hold up, he escalated to calling the police over supposed “stolen electricity,” but when he was thwarted once again, he decided to take his anger out on everyone else.

Keep reading for the full story.

Just moved in, Neighbor is unhinged

Me and my family just bought a house in a nice little neighborhood. All of the neighbors are nice so far, except for one guy, Rion.

We’re on a corner with a house on two sides of us. And Rion’s property (off an adjacent road) touches a few feet of ours at the back corner.

Rion didn’t exactly have the best reputation.

We’ve heard from neighbors that he’s a problem, leaving fires unattended, parking semis on the side of the road, stealing “vote for mayor” signs he disagrees with, etc.

We had Spectrum do internet. Cord above ground until they can bury it.

So these homeowners soon got a front-row seat to his drama.

He marches onto my backyard, shirtless with his giant trucker beer belly, and motions for us to come out our patio door to ask about it.

I explain they’ll bury it in a few days. He says to make sure they talk to him first, because it’s on his property.

But Rion is wrong for several reasons.

Firstly, the connection is on the property line between him and my neighbor. Secondly, Spectrum has an easement.

That didn’t prevent Rion from trying to muddy their name across the whole neighborhood.

After he tells the neighbor we are stealing his electric, he calls the police and Charter to come look at it (according to our neighbor). They said that it’s all good.

This really isn’t an issue that needs to be dragged out, so these homeowners are at a loss about what to do next.

After it’s buried, of which you can barely see, he mows through my neighbor’s yard and mows a circle about 10 feet into my backyard.

I’m only assuming the property lines based off mow lines and other neighbors. We are getting it surveyed in a couple weeks, and security/camera system is almost fully installed.

What do you even do about someone this unreasonable?

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Let’s see what redditors had to say.

Some people are just difficult no matter what.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 12.08.05 PM The Electricity War: Inside the Neighborhood Fallout After a Fake Theft Charge led to Bizarre Yard Art (Not On His Own Property)

Maybe a well-placed threat would do some good.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 12.08.23 PM The Electricity War: Inside the Neighborhood Fallout After a Fake Theft Charge led to Bizarre Yard Art (Not On His Own Property)

This user offers several suggestions.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 12.09.31 PM The Electricity War: Inside the Neighborhood Fallout After a Fake Theft Charge led to Bizarre Yard Art (Not On His Own Property)

Maybe these homeowners just need to start speaking Rion’s language.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 12.10.03 PM The Electricity War: Inside the Neighborhood Fallout After a Fake Theft Charge led to Bizarre Yard Art (Not On His Own Property)

Every red flag in this story was visible before the family even fully unpacked.

This neighbor clearly has a documented pattern of behavior from someone who’s clearly comfortable escalating conflict over things that were never actually his to control in the first place.

These homeowners always knew dealing with this neighbor wouldn’t be easy, but they didn’t think it would end like this.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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