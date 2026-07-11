The Electricity War: Inside the Neighborhood Fallout After a Fake Theft Charge led to Bizarre Yard “Art” (Not On His Own Property)

Every neighborhood has one person everyone warns the new family about.

Between fires left unattended, semis parked illegally, and a habit of stealing political signs he personally disagreed with, the neighborhood’s resident troublemaker already had a reputation before he ever set foot on the new family’s property.

That reputation caught up fast when he marched into their backyard to confront them over a temporary internet cord sitting above ground, insisting it was on his land and that the company needed his permission first.

It wasn’t, and they didn’t need to, since the connection ran along a legal easement on the property line.

So when the neighbor’s flimsy reasoning didn’t hold up, he escalated to calling the police over supposed “stolen electricity,” but when he was thwarted once again, he decided to take his anger out on everyone else.

Keep reading for the full story.

Just moved in, Neighbor is unhinged Me and my family just bought a house in a nice little neighborhood. All of the neighbors are nice so far, except for one guy, Rion. We’re on a corner with a house on two sides of us. And Rion’s property (off an adjacent road) touches a few feet of ours at the back corner.

Rion didn’t exactly have the best reputation.

We’ve heard from neighbors that he’s a problem, leaving fires unattended, parking semis on the side of the road, stealing “vote for mayor” signs he disagrees with, etc. We had Spectrum do internet. Cord above ground until they can bury it.

So these homeowners soon got a front-row seat to his drama.

He marches onto my backyard, shirtless with his giant trucker beer belly, and motions for us to come out our patio door to ask about it. I explain they’ll bury it in a few days. He says to make sure they talk to him first, because it’s on his property.

But Rion is wrong for several reasons.

Firstly, the connection is on the property line between him and my neighbor. Secondly, Spectrum has an easement.

That didn’t prevent Rion from trying to muddy their name across the whole neighborhood.

After he tells the neighbor we are stealing his electric, he calls the police and Charter to come look at it (according to our neighbor). They said that it’s all good.

This really isn’t an issue that needs to be dragged out, so these homeowners are at a loss about what to do next.

After it’s buried, of which you can barely see, he mows through my neighbor’s yard and mows a circle about 10 feet into my backyard. I’m only assuming the property lines based off mow lines and other neighbors. We are getting it surveyed in a couple weeks, and security/camera system is almost fully installed.

What do you even do about someone this unreasonable?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what redditors had to say.

Some people are just difficult no matter what.

Maybe a well-placed threat would do some good.

This user offers several suggestions.

Maybe these homeowners just need to start speaking Rion’s language.

Every red flag in this story was visible before the family even fully unpacked.

This neighbor clearly has a documented pattern of behavior from someone who’s clearly comfortable escalating conflict over things that were never actually his to control in the first place.

These homeowners always knew dealing with this neighbor wouldn’t be easy, but they didn’t think it would end like this.