The Kitchen Crisis: How a Restaurant Owner’s Shocking Protection of a Toxic Chef Pushed a Waitress to Plan an Ultimate Counter-Strike

Folks, the story you’re about to read should make your blood boil.

Because hearing about someone taking advantage of their position of power is just plain wrong.

And gross.

And inappropriate.

But, unfortunately, we hear about these kinds of things all the time.

Take a look at what a waitress had to say about the chef at her restaurant who should have been shown the door a long time ago.

Get started now!

The chef won’t leave me alone. “I work as a waitress and I have been for the past 5 years in the same place. There’s this chef, who I’ll call Zig Zag because that’s what his hair is doing, the hair he has left. Last year we had an Xmas work party in a hotel nearby. It was great, we got drink tokens and all so I was pretty much intoxicated due to my lightweight brain. It was around three hours in when the band took a break and everyone headed to the bar. Zig Zag was there and offered to get me a drink, I refused.

Whoa, dude…

He then kissed my cheek and grabbed my rear end before I was able to shove him off me. Mind you, this dude is like 7 ft tall and stocked with muscle. I’m like 5’6 and 20 yrs old. This dude is like in his mid 50s. I immediately told my friend which was overheard by one of our own bartenders who practically dragged the chef out by his shirt.

This guy is a psycho!

Zig Zag was able to get back in by the outdoor smoking area, which I didn’t know. As I was heading to the bathroom he tried grabbing my hair and pulling me until a security guard noticed and kicked him out. He wasn’t fired, didn’t leave, and he still works with us. Today I’m at work and I needed food for a table I was on.

Why is this guy still working there?!?!

I called out the order and he made a pretty inappropriate remark on how I talk ‘like a virgin’. I ignored him, as it’s not the first time he’s talked like that but I’m getting sick and tired of him.”

Here’s how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader has an idea…

What an absolute creep!

It’s hard to believe this guy is still working at this restaurant.

This guy should’ve already been fired for his inappropriate behavior.