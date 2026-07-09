The Optional Upgrade Trap: How an Aggressive Customer’s Workout Tantrum Sparked an Absolute Small Business Crisis

Running a small business means dealing with all kinds of customers.

That’s what this gym owner found out after offering a free three-week fitness challenge to help people in the community.

Even though the challenge didn’t cost anything, one person became upset after seeing an optional upgrade during the sign-up process.

Then the customer accused the gym of false advertising and called the whole thing a marketing ploy.

And that’s when the owner explained that the challenge was still free but decided it was probably best not to move forward with that customer.

Now the owner worries that the customer might leave a negative review and hurt a small business that’s already trying to make it through a difficult year.

Read on to see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to work with rude customers in my small business? I run a small fitness facility with about 140 members. Our gym is built on the foundation of providing safe and inclusive workouts for every type of body, and thus we cater more toward marginalized folks who don’t always fit in at other gyms. We are running a three-week free challenge online right now where we offer free workouts and meal plans. Of course, we designed it to help market our online programs during this horrible year, but we are also doing it as a gift to the community. Someone had an issue with registration because I do offer an upsell when you join the challenge. It’s not required to buy the upsell, and we have over 100 people participating for free.

Here’s the message he received.

The message they wrote was this: “I wanted to register for the ‘free’ 21-day challenge, but it seems if I don’t purchase your discounted premium package I can’t register. Was this a waste of my time and a marketing ploy? I was really liking what your gym was all about and was hoping it would be a good fit for myself. Really not a good way to bring in new customers. Or to instill faith in your company and community. Seems to me like a bunch of false advertising. I’m not a troll either. Sincerely, not being taken advantage of. Good luck in 2021. So much for going to the mom-and-pop gyms. Smh.”

They did not like his response.

I responded, saying that the challenge is free, but that I would remove them from the list as it doesn’t seem like something they want to move forward with. I also said that I would ask them to remember that a small business has a small business owner behind it, and to please allow some grace because we are doing our best. They responded that I wasted their time and am being dismissive, ending with, “If it were my gym I’d be trying to gain customers, not dismiss them.” I’m worried this person will try to write us a negative review or retaliate, and we just can’t afford any more losses right now. AITA?

Wow! That customer sounds like something else. There’s no wonder he doesn’t want to deal with them.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who has the perfect response to her boss insisting all overtime be pre-approved.. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

Let’s all hope that’s what happens.

So true about small businesses.

Here’s someone who would’ve done the opposite.

It sure does!



The customer came across like he wanted the upgraded package without paying for it. Then, when that didn’t happen, he turned the whole thing into an argument.

Honestly, the business is probably better off without someone like that, so the owner really didn’t do anything wrong here.

Repeat after me: Not every customer is worth keeping.

And if that review shows up, the owner should respond to it and explain exactly what happened. Most people can tell the difference between a reasonable business owner and someone who’s just looking for a reason to complain.