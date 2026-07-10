The Promo Clearly Said “Select Styles Only.” The Mind-Boggling Register Meltdown Triggered by a Shopper Who Refused to Read the Signs.

Some stores have sales that can be pretty complicated and confusing. Other sales, however, are simple ways to save money if you pay attention.

That was the situation for the cashier in this story. He had a customer who was trying to buy two pairs of shoes that had a sale if you bought two, but she happened to have two separate types, so they didn’t qualify for the sale.

He tried to explain the situation to her, but she just couldn’t figure it out. Finally, she said she would take one pair and handed him money, but when he gave her change, she got upset and said she didn’t want either pair.

You just can’t make some people happy. Read through the full story for yourself and see what you think.

“Why are you taking money off me?” I work at a sports retailer in the UK, where we have a lot of offers on our own brands.

Ok, seems like a good deal.

One range of shoes is on a Two For offer at the moment, and the price varies by size range. Children’s (up to size 2) are two for £7 and junior (3-5.5) are two for £8.

You have to get specific items to get the deal.

A lady came to pay for a blue size 5 shoe and a pink size 1. Me: Were you trying to get the offer? You can’t mix and match size ranges, sorry.

This isn’t too complicated.

Lady: No, they’re on offer, see? This one is two for £7 and this one is two for £8. M: Yeah, sorry, you need either two of the ones in the two for £8 offer, or two from the two for £7 offer.

He is being very patient.

L: No no, they’re both on offer. Two for £7. M: shows lady the barcodes See how this one says junior, and this one says children’s? You either need two which say junior, or two which say children’s.

She just isn’t getting it.

L: So if I change the pink pair for a blue size one I get two for £7? M: ..no. That’s still separate size ranges. The combined price is only £9.50 anyway though.

No problem, he can ring her up.

L: No, that’s too much. I’ll leave the blue ones then and just take the pink ones for my daughter. M: OK, so just this pink pair for you today then?

She should be all set.

L: Yes, I’ll get some for my son another time. M: takes ten pound off lady, gives her £5.50 change and her receipt

What isn’t she understanding?

L: What are you doing? Why are you taking money off me? M: Sorry? The pink pair was £4.50 and you gave me £10, so £5.50 change

This lady is unreal.

L: No, I said I’m not buying any! If they aren’t on offer, I don’t want them. I told you I’m leaving them both. SO WHY DID YOU GIVE ME MONEY AND WATCH ME PUT IT INTO THE TILL YOU MENACE

Either she is really stupid or just loves causing problems. I would hate to work in retail like this.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I think this commenter is exactly right.

Dealing with someone like this would be impossible.

These shoes really are cheap.

This is too funny.

Make it make sense.

The sale isn’t that complicated; why couldn’t she figure it out? I think that this cashier was exceptionally calm and patient with her, even though they clearly didn’t want to be.

Maybe she will come back another day to buy the shoes.