The Vacation Trap: Why a Furious Family Packed Up and Drove Home From Their Lakefront Property Ahead of Schedule.

Imagine co-owning a family vacation home on the lake, and you share it with your family. If you were there to celebrate the 4th of July, what would you do if a contractor started doing some construction work on your property that day?

In this story, one family was in that exact situation. They weren’t given a heads up about this construction work, and it greatly impacted their ability to enjoy the lake on the holiday.

Now, they’re wondering if they somehow messed up. Personally, I think the brother-in-law is the one who messed up, but keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA 4th of July FU Construction on the deck during vacation time. My husband shares two waterfront lake properties side by side. The two properties do share a deck and two docks. The holiday weekend was our time at the lake.

Brother in law is essentially living in one of cottages to handle all of the project going on.

The construction started on the 4th of July holiday.

Contractor working on the deck showed up at 130pm on the 4th just as we were eating lunch. We watched from the porch as all of the materials were unloaded and kids started fishing off of one dock and swimming off of the other. We called sister and brother in law and asked why we were never advised, we were told that the work was for the benefit of all and just work around it.

They decided to leave.

We pack up everything and our two dogs in a half and hour and left. Bottom line, the contractor was scheduled 7/5, he asked if he could come on the holiday and brother in law said yes with no consideration to us (scheduled to be there 7/1-7/5). We were not advised of anything. AITA?

The brother-in-law should’ve told the contractor no. It’s a holiday. They should all be able to enjoy it without construction happening during their vacation!

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Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

A conversation definitely seems like a good idea.

Another person thinks they need to talk.

This person thinks the brother-in-law needs to apologize.

One person shares a similar story that I think sounds even worse.

It would be really annoying to have your vacation ruined because of construction work that wasn’t even originally supposed to happen that day.

I wonder why the brother-in-law would agree to let the construction start early and on an actual holiday especially without running it by his other family members first. Was he intentionally trying to get them to leave? If so, it worked.

This is the problem with sharing a vacation home with family.

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