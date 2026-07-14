Their Neighbor Plays Music and Watches TV at Full Volume All the Time, and It’s Starting to Take a Real Toll on Their Mental Health

I truly believe that if a person doesn’t get the peace and quiet they require, it starts to affect their mental health.

And that’s no joke!

Just ask the person who wrote this story.

Their neighbor is making so much noise that they feel like they’re about to lose it…

And something needs to be done soon.

Let’s take a look at what they’re dealing with.

Not coping with my neighbor’s excessive noise. “I am having real difficulty dealing with my neighbor. This is the third family that have lived in the house and I’ve never had any problems before with noise, so it’s not just the thin walls.

Woof!

She plays her music so loud that I can’t even watch TV as the two volumes compete with each other. I can’t turn my TV up as I can’t cope with loud noises and I also don’t want to upset my neighbor on the other side. The music can go on quite late at night also.

It just never ends…

They constantly have people coming and going throughout the day who all slam the front door causing me to startle each time. I downloaded the noise app and I thought I was just saving the recoding, but I had actually submitted it to the council. I am not a council tenant but she is. I called the council as I was terrified my neighbor would find out. The lady I spoke with was amazing and really calmed me down and wants me to keep recording as she stated the noise in the clip I sent was excessive. Sorry for the rant, but I needed to vent as it’s really affecting my mental health which is already fragile at the moment due to this and other things going on.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared a tip.

And this Reddit user had a simple message.

This sounds awful, don’t you think?

Without that quiet time, everyone goes a little nutty…

Let’s hope they get it figured out soon!

Never-ending noise is enough to drive anyone crazy…