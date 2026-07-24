Their New Fence Was Supposed To Be Finished—Instead, The Contractor Keeps Making Excuses

Have you ever hired someone to do a project, but it took a lot longer to complete than they told you it would?

In this story, we hear about a couple who wants to get a fence installed. The workers kept telling them when they would show up but then not showing up. The project is taking a lot longer to complete than they think it should, and they’re pretty frustrated by it.

Now, the boyfriend wants answers, but he also doesn’t want to be rude.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for wanting better communication from Contractors? So, I’m having a fence installed. We paid for it almost a month ago and their start date was Nov. 14th, no one showed up. We called and kept getting the cold shoulder. The installer called last Friday and said they were having ‘technical difficulties’ getting to us and said they’d be here the next day, Saturday.

But that didn’t happen.

They didn’t show up and called at 3:30 to say it was too late into the day and said they’d be here Monday at 8am. Monday 8am rolls around- no one shows up all day. GF decides to call and they firmly say they’ll be here at 7:30-8 on Tuesday. Tuesday 8am rolls around and they don’t show until about 10am. They dig the posts and cement them in so I figured I’d see them yesterday (Wednesday) to start putting on the panels.

That didn’t happen either.

They didn’t show up at all. So far, its almost 9:15 on Thursday, a week after their initial start date and they’ve only gotten the posts put in. GF was handling it before because she was afraid I’d be a jerk, but I’m almost done with them, If they were more communicative and told us they were backed up or behind and gave us an actual date- I wouldn’t be mad, but a week in and they’re about 30 percent complete with almost zero explanation or communication.

He wants answers.

If they don’t show up today by 12-1, would I be a jerk to call and ask what’s taking so long and ask what day they’ll actually show up? I wouldn’t be rude but this is getting kinda freaking stupid. Zero communication even though they got almost 4k out of us. GF thinks it’s a bad idea, but I really feel like these fools are using us as a doormat right now.

I don’t think that’s rude at all. I think it’s rude that they keep saying they’re going to show up at a certain time to do the work but don’t actually follow through and do it.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I hate situations like this too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

This person thinks he has every right to ask.

This is all too common.

This is exactly what it’s like working with a contractor, and I hate it too. It’s so frustrating when you’re told one thing but then they do something else, and by something else I mean not show up for days or weeks at a time. It seems like contractors have never heard the phrase underpromise and overdeliver. They seem to do the opposite.

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