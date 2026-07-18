They Bought the House Next Door, Then Tried to Claim Access to Her Backyard and Utilities

Hey, I’m all for being a good neighbor and lending a helping hand, but some folks really like to push it…

That can get pretty obnoxious in a hurry, especially when you’re just meeting someone for the first time.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s not too crazy about a request she received from her new neighbor.

And we think you’re probably gonna be on her side in this conflict.

Read on and see what’s happening.

Neighbors sharing our garbage? “My fiancé and I just bought our first home, and we’re trying to figure out if we’re overthinking this situation with our neighbors. The previous owners lived here for about 40 years and were extremely close with one set of neighbors (an older couple in their 80s). From what we’ve been told, they were basically family—they spent holidays together, had family gatherings, etc. On closing day, we introduced ourselves to all of our direct neighbors and brought everyone a small plant with a note and our phone numbers. The older couple was incredibly kind and even gave us a new flag for our pole as a welcome gift. We chatted for a while, and they genuinely seem like lovely people. Today I was at the house by myself cleaning when the wife came over and asked if my fiancé was home because she wanted to talk to him about the “garbage situation.” I assumed she meant the pickup schedule, so I asked what she meant and said she could talk to me.

Okay…

Instead, she walked me through my house (weird) and into the backyard to show me where garbage pickup happens. Behind our houses there’s a small service road where trash is collected. Our garbage cans are kept in a small area that’s between two fences. Our backyard is fenced, and then there’s another fence around the garbage can area. The important part is that this entire area is still on our property. She explained that for years they and the previous owners shared the garbage can area so animals wouldn’t get into the trash. She said she’d like to keep doing it that way. I told her I’d talk to my fiancé about it. Here’s where we’re conflicted.

This is kind of weird…

We really don’t love the idea of our neighbors having regular access to our property, even if it’s just to put garbage out. It seems as though they don’t really put the garbage out on pickup days, and that was handled by the previous owners. So they really just put their garbage and recycling in the cans that live in our yard, and we are expected to put it out. We also have a dog, and one of our biggest concerns is someone accidentally leaving a gate open and him getting loose. I’m also unhappy that she felt as though she could walk through my house, and it’s a bit frustrating because after the garbage situation it was a while before she left and I could get back to what I was doing.

These folks need to back off a bit…

I know they were close to the old owners, but we are still new to each other! We don’t want to start off on the wrong foot because they’ve been nothing but kind to us, but at the same time, we feel like it’s reasonable to want our yard to be private. We are also worried it will start a snowball of more and more boundaries being crossed. Has anyone dealt with something similar after buying a house? How would you politely tell them you’d rather keep the properties separate without damaging the relationship? Are we being unreasonable, or is this a pretty normal boundary to set?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user asked a question.

No offense, but these folks sound weird.

You just met these people, back off a little bit!

Jeez!

These folks are being a bit too pushy…