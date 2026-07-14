They Gave Two Months Notice to Move Out, But Their Landlord Let Someone Else Move In Before They Were Gone Without Saying a Word

Wow…just…wow.

I know we haven’t met personally, but I have a feeling that you’re going to have the exact same reaction I did to the story you’re about to read.

Because it’s a wild one!

A woman explained how things took an alarming term in her apartment…

And it was all her landlord’s fault.

Hang on tight and check out what happened!

We gave a 60 day notice but before it ended, our landlord moved someone else in. “My husband and I gave 60-days notice to our apartment complex. This started May 1st. By June 1st we started moving stuff to our new home, but we were NOT fully moved out. There was still a table and some other little things in our apartment. We agreed with our landlord that our 60-day notice would end July 1st.

No way!

Last Monday, June 30th we went and got the table, only to find someone else in our apartment WITH OUR TABLE. We still had keys to the apartment and to the mailbox, even got our leftover mail. The major problem is when my husband tried to go into the apartment the lady that was in there immediately called the cops, UNDERSTOOD. (Some random man trying to walk into what she thinks is her apartment).

That escalated quickly!

But she threatened to kill my husband with her gun. And I just think about had he made it into the apartment she would have had every right to shoot him. We ended up calming her down and explained everything and she told me she had been moved in for two weeks. So like June 16th.

This is really irresponsible.

We were COMPLETELY unaware of this. We still had keys we had not gotten a final lease agreement, our landlord had NOT tried to contact us AT ALL. Before we came. Any advice would be amazing on how to handle this. Because I do not think I should have to pay for the rest of my lease? I could be 100% wrong though. Let me know.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

That was a scary situation!

And a pretty dangerous one that might’ve turned deadly.

Whew…

This landlord was way out of line!