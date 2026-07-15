They Wanted Their First Tattoo to Be a Special Experience, But Their Roommate Stopped at Nothing to Get in the Way
by Liz Wiest
Setting boundaries with roommates is a delicate balance. On one hand, you’re sharing your direct living space with this person, but on the other hand, they’re not entitled to any of the same benefits a family member or partner would receive. More often than not, lines can get blurred.
What would you do if your roommate seemed intent on copying your every move? One person recently shared an irritating story about this with Reddit to mixed results. Here’s what they said.
WIBTA if I told my roommate her and her friend couldn’t come with me and my partner on our date?
Hi, I’m 22NB, my roommate is 22F, and my partner is 23M.
A few weeks ago, I told both my roommate and my partner that I’ve always wanted to go somewhere far away for my first tattoo and get tattooed by an artist that none of my friends or family have gone to.
I made it really clear that this was important to me because it would make my tattoos feel more personal and special to me.
So my partner and I drove three hours away to get tattooed by a couple.
That sounds like an extremely special day.
I got tattooed by a fellow NB artist, and my partner got one from their partner.
We came home, showed my roommate our tattoos, and her immediate response was, “OMG, I can’t wait to get one from them!” which already annoyed me a little.
My roommate has a habit of doing this constantly.
There are fewer behaviors more irritating than that.
If I do something, she suddenly has to do it too.
I dye my hair?
She dyes hers the next day.
Sounds like she’s not even subtle about it.
I buy some weirdly hyper-specific item?
Suddenly she knows all about it and gets one too.
I buy clothes?
Bet you can guess.
She buys really similar ones.
It’s a pattern.
Two weeks later, I book another appointment with my artist, and my partner books with his.
They’re entitled to back to the artists they like!
We’re both going back on the 2nd for more pieces.
Then my roommate casually tells me, “Oh, I’m getting tattooed by your artist too, and I’m bringing a friend.”
First of all… she doesn’t drive, and neither does her friend.
Seems like she didn’t think through those logistics.
So that automatically means I’d be expected to drive her and her friend three hours away on what was originally supposed to just be a day for me and my partner.
We also already had plans to go to a hardcore show on the way back from our appointments.
So now I’m annoyed for multiple reasons.
And all of them are valid.
She’s going to the same artist after I specifically explained why going to this artist was meaningful to me in the first place.
She seems to expect me to drive her and her friend on a day that was supposed to be a date/day trip for me and my partner.
She invited someone else along without even asking if it was okay for either of them to come with us in the first place.
Foresight doesn’t seem to be her strong suit.
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Am I overreacting for being irritated by this?
Would I be an asshole for telling her and her friend can’t come on our date?
This living situation is about to get very fraught very quickly.
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Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.
The comments tried to be as realistic with the OP as possible.
And even hit them with some unexpected tough love.
One person attempted to put the whole thing into perspective.
Though some offered some tangible solutions.
But all agreed, some lines needed to be drawn.
Imitation is the highest form of flattery…and irritation.
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Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · aita, annoying, date, picture, reddit, roommates, tattoo, top
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