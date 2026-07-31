Adopted Woman Was Contacted By Her Biological Siblings—But She Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Them

It’s gotta be quite a shock to be blindsided with news like this…

I’m referring to having family members you didn’t even know existed come out of the woodwork because you happen to adopted.

Everyone handles these kinds of situations differently, but the woman you’re about to meet today doesn’t seem to excited by this prospect.

Take a look at what she had to say about her situation.

AITA Dont want to meet bio siblings I was born in Russia and was recently contacted by my biological siblings (a lot of them). They were all adopted together and grew up in one family. I was the only one separate. Since learning this, even though I knew I was adopted, my whole view on life and family shifted significantly.

This woman was overwhelmed by all the information her siblings told her.

At first, during the shock of it all, they overwhelmed me with info about people in Russia and all of the siblings. Because of this shock, I asked a lot of questions. They gave me answers at first (after telling me a bunch without me asking), which was helping me try to process all the new stuff.

She felt bothered when they started reaching out to her adoptive family.

However, after a while, they started to cross some boundaries. They tried to reach out to my adoptive family behind my back to know more about me. When this happened, I asked why they were doing this. They said I took too long for them to want to form a relationship. They said I can’t ask them stuff or be in contact unless I want a true relationship.

She is still processing everything, but her siblings think she refuses to accept them.

AITA for not being able to form a relationship with them fast enough? They keep saying I am blaming and guilting them, but, truth is, I am just trying to process. There are many of them and only one of me.

Her siblings really need to give her time to wrap her head about all of this new information about her family.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a sweet and genuine remark.

Take the time you need, says this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

And lastly, this person is suspicious.

Yeah, that’s definitely a tough situation.

And, like I said, everyone handles these things differently.

Maybe she just needs some time to think about all of this…

Anyone would be shocked if they got this news!