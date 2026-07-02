Upstairs Neighbors Complain About Noise, So A Downstairs Neighbor Tells Them To Call The Police

Imagine living in an apartment, and the neighbors who live upstairs claim that you’re too loud. Would you ignore them, talk to your landlord about the rules, or give them your phone number so they can text you when they think you need to keep it down?

In this story, one neighbor choose the phone number option, but it only made the situation worse. The upstairs neighbors seem to think that even normal noise is unreasonably loud.

I’m so glad I don’t live in an apartment right now, but even when I did, I’m lucky that I never had awful neighbors like the ones in this story. Keep reading for all the details.

My neighbors just called the HOA on me for being on the phone… I moved around 7 months ago to my new apartment, and having had problems with parties in my old apartment because the walls were extremely thin, I decided that I would not have them in this one. But my neighbors are complete jerks.

When I moved in I had a dinner 3 members of my family and they complained. I thought they were being ridiculous but as a gesture of good will, I gave my neighbors my phone number so that if there were any problems they could text me instead of coming down.

That was a mistake. The texts won’t stop!

They had been incessantly texting me, telling me to stop using my phone after 8 pm, and to stop laughing. Might I add, I do not speak very loudly nor laugh very loudly. Their excuse was that the only room in my house (studio apartment) is under their bedroom. I tried to be reasonable and speak lower but that didn’t satisfy them and i wasn’t about to whisper in my own apartment.

It got worse!

I got to my breaking point after 4 months of this and I told them to not text me anymore, as they were being ridiculous with their demands and I would from then on consider it harassment. I had 5 friends over for the first time this august and the husband tried kicking down my door when I told him that he could call the police, I didn’t care and closed the door. He got mad because since we didn’t have music and we were a small number he knew it would be useless (we were playing cards). Now they told me they’ve called the HOA about my being on the phone past 8. I’m so over it.

Those neighbors sound awful! Maybe the sound really does travel into their apartment, but they are making unreasonable demands. I wonder if they complained so much about the previous tenant.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person suggests recording the neighbor.

I like this suggestion!

This person thinks OP should call the police.

Another person offers empathy.

These neighbors sound like nightmares. OP really should call the police next time, and in the meantime, document everything. Screenshot the texts. Record the neighbors when they knock at the door.

Excessive noise would be one thing. But normal talking shouldn’t be an issue. The upstairs neighbors need to move if they can’t handle normal apartment noise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.