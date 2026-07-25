When Bad Neighbors Collide With Rising Rent, Leaving Isn’t Always an Option: Why One Renter Refuses to Apologize for Staying Put

Have you ever vented about your living situation only to have the person you’re venting to tell you to move? Moving isn’t always an option.

A lot of people vent about their problems, including their living situation, on Reddit, and a lot of times Redditors might recommend moving.

That’s where today’s story comes in. This person is calling out Redditors for telling people to move when a lot of people can’t afford to move.

Keep reading for the full rant.

dear, reddit. everybody does not have the money or privelge of moving to another apartment or house just because we have NFH? I WISH YOU GUYS WOULD STOP JUDUGING FOLKS FOR having to put up with this. All of us eldery, young disable, folks on ssi and poor working class. and even some middle class folks do not have the funds and cannot just break our lease and get another house or apartment every time we have a bad neighbor. LOW INCOME, SECTION 8, HUD, PUBLIC HOUSING WAITING LIST IS 2 YEARS TO 6 YEARS.

This person really likes caps lock. Do they know they’re screaming?

WE ELDERY,SENIOR CITIZEN,POOR FOLKS AND YOUNG DISABLE FOLKS CANNOT APPLY FOR.MARKET RATE RENT APARTMENTS. THEY ARE WAY OVER OUR BUDGET AND YOU HAVE TO MAKE MORE THEN 500 DOLLARS A MONTH, 700 DOLLARS OR 1,000 DOLLARS A MONTH. AND SO I APPLY FOR 15 DIFFERENT APARTMENTS AND NONE OF THEM CALL BACK TO PUT ME ON THE WAITING LIST OR ALLOW ME TO SIGN UP. OR SAY I HAVE TO MAKE MORE THEN WHAT I DO ON SSI OR WELFARE.

Wow. Okay. Calm down. It’s not Reddit’s fault.

But speaking of Reddit, let’s see how Reddit reacted.

The yelling was a bit much.

Another person agrees with the rant.

This person shares what they’re really judging.

Another person agrees with this rant.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Okay, listen, if you complain about your living situation and neighbors on Reddit, you are opening yourself up to be judged and to have advice offered to you. That advice may include the suggestion to move.

Maybe you can’t afford to move. Fine. Ignore the advice and move on, or write in the post that you can’t afford to move. Then, maybe you’ll get other advice that’s actually helpful.

Nobody is forcing you to post about your situation and ask for advice on Reddit. If you think you’re being judged and don’t like it, stop complaining about your life to strangers.

There, that’s my rant.

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