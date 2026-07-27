When “Quiet Hours” Aren’t Respected: How Nightly Door Slamming Pushes Roommates to the Edge

Have you ever lived with someone who was, by nature, LOUD?

They don’t always mean it and they aren’t aware of it, but if you’re the other person in the equation, it can be extremely irritating.

Just imagine being startled day and night by someone else’s noise.

No, thank you!

A woman sounded off about her roommate who just can’t seem to keep it down.

Take a look!

Why can’t people close doors more quietly at night? “My roommate is fine, just loud in everything she does. She opens and closes her dresser drawers like her room’s on fire and sends them sliding hard back into the dresser so I feel the impact through my wall.

This would drive anyone crazy…

She stomps around the 3×4 square feet each of us has by our bed in our tiny rooms (her layout is similar to mine) and my floor shakes from her slamming her foot down. My bed will move and it will wake me out of sleep with a loud noise machine when she does it.

Some people don’t take criticism very well…

I talked to her when she moved in if she could close her doors more quietly because she slams them (and the bathroom & I’m sandwiched between both rooms) because it feels like my door is the one getting slammed, and she said her door doesn’t do that and got defensive. Anyway it’s just fun to have someone blast out of their room at 1:15 am and throw their door open and shut and shake you out of sleep. Are people not conscious of making this much noise? Our household goes to bed at 12 so she know we’re all asleep.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

And this person weighed in.

This is giving me second-hand anxiety!

What a way to live…

This would drive me crazy.

Some people simply don’t know how to be quiet…at all…