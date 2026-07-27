Boyfriend Surprised Her With A Tattoo Of Her Name—And She Wasn’t Happy About It

I’m not one to dish out life advice too often, but I’ll do it this time…

It’s probably not a great idea to get someone’s name tattooed on your body without asking them first.

For some reason, people seem to get turned off by that BIG TIME.

And here we go again, folks…

A woman wrote the story below and talked about why she didn’t exactly jump for joy when her boyfriend surprised her with her name tattooed on his leg.

Uh oh…

Let’s see what she had to say about this.

AITA for getting upset my partner got my name tattooed on them? “My partner (we are both in our 30s) recently surprised me with my name tattooed on his ankle .

Great timing!

It was also during a period where we were having a bit of a rough patch and took a few days apart. I was the one needing space. First, the font is really ugly. Second, I feel like my name which is so personal has been branded on him against my will. I think he thought it would be a really romantic gesture of commitment.

This might’ve been a bad idea…

I’m not sure. I was too stunned to ask why would you do this… He asked me if I liked it and when I said I’m not sure, but I don’t like the font.

Sorry, pal…

He got upset. He also was upset that I wouldn’t get his name tattooed on me. It’s led to a fight and now we aren’t talking. AITA or overreacting? Has anyone done what he’s done?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

And this individual said she’s NTA.

He should’ve at least checked in with her to see if she liked the design first…

This didn’t go too well, did it?

Yikes…

Getting someone’s name tattooed on your body isn’t always the best idea…