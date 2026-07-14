Her Boss Fired Her Sister-in-Law, And Now Her Sister-in-Law Is Telling Everyone She Was Behind It

Working with family members can be great, but only if they do really good work.

What would you do if your sister-in-law worked for the same department as you, but she was really bad at her job?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and when her sister-in-law finally got fired, she blamed her for it, and it is causing all sorts of problems with the family.

I don’t think she did anything wrong, and it is just her sister-in-law being defensive. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITAH for “getting my SIL fired” according to her, a year later she still blames me? I’m 31F and my fiancé’s sister, who I’ll call my future SIL, is 35F -she briefly worked at the same office as me – for about 3 months.

Working with family members can cause problems.

For context I did not hire her and I was not the one who told her about the job. Once she started, she was given training and support including sitting with someone for around two weeks and receiving step-by-step guides for certain tasks.

In some jobs, these types of mistakes are unacceptable.

The issue was that she repeatedly made mistakes and became defensive when anyone tried to correct them. This included sending out incorrectly formatted documents, not checking her work properly, missing information, sending emails with issues and generally creating extra work for other people who then had to fix things.

She really seems to have a bad attitude.

There were also uncomfortable interpersonal moments. She often pushed back when given feedback and there were times where her tone came across as dismissive or argumentative. One incident happened when our boss asked her to correct wording in a document. She argued that she “didn’t make it up” and suggested someone else could fix it later.

What kind of employee does this?

Our boss told her that wasn’t the point and that things needed to go out correctly the first time. The situation escalated and she stormed out for a few minutes. Another incident happened when she asked me for help on a task she had already asked about several times. I tried to explain where she could look and what she should check but at one point she asked if something on her screen was correct.

Some people are just hard to work with.

I couldn’t see her screen, so I said I didn’t know. She then said something like “So you don’t know” in a tone that felt really patronizing – she was saying I don’t know what I was helping her do. By that point I was stressed and felt like I could not keep working directly with her.

There is nothing wrong with this.

I spoke to our boss and said I was okay with her being there, but I couldn’t keep helping her or fixing the same types of issues. I specifically said I would rather just do my own admin, and I cannot work directly with her.

Wow, she just can’t accept that she was the problem.

The next day my boss let her go. I was not present for that conversation, and I did not tell him to fire her. Since then, she has blamed me for losing the job. She has told people that I got her fired, that I had an issue with her and didn’t like her, sabotaged her and that I spoke to her badly (like an idiot).

What an awful person.

A year later she still says things like people “don’t know what went on in that office” and that I am “not the person I portray myself to be.” From my side I feel like her work issues and behavior were already visible to management and I only raised how it was affecting me.

It is unfortunate that it is causing problems in the family.

But I also understand that my conversation with our boss may have contributed to the final decision, even if I didn’t directly ask for her to be fired. This has now caused ongoing drama in my fiancé’s family because she still seems to believe I had some kind of agenda against her.

She really had to tell the boss.

So, was I wrong for speaking to my boss about not wanting to work directly with my future SIL anymore if she still blames me a year later for getting her fired? AITA?

Nope. It is clear that her sister-in-law is the problem. It will become clear to everyone when she can’t hold a job or they experience her true attitude.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who swears her boss is treating her differently after learning she has a master’s degree. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter has a great response.

Good question.

This commenter says to stand up for yourself.

She was the problem and she knows it.

I think this person is right.

Her sister is just looking for someone other than herself to blame. Unfortunately, some people won’t see this.

For now, I think all she can do is just tell the truth when people ask her about it.