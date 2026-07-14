Why a Stressed Grandmother Refuses to Apologize for Going “Radio Silent” on Her Adult Kids

Grandparents’ love for their grandchildren is sometimes greater than their love for their children.

This story involves a young grandmother who joyfully takes care of her five grandchildren while their parents work. She does everything for them, including cooking, feeding, bringing them to school, and taking them to extra-curricular activities. When she got tired, she decided to take a two-week vacation with her husband.

The problem is that the parents forgot about the trip, and now, the kids are left alone at school… with no one to pick them up! Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for leaving my grandchildren alone I’m 45 years old. I had my children young and I was a stay-at-home mom my whole life. When my kids finished college, I thought I was finally going to get a break and maybe go on vacations with my husband, just the two of us. But soon, all three of my kids got engaged and had babies. Don’t get me wrong, I love my grandchildren. But I’m exhausted, and I wanted to take a break.

This woman takes care of all her grandchildren.

When my eldest son first asked me to take care of his kids for the day, I didn’t think much of it. But soon it became every day of the week. I wanted to be fair, so I also agreed to take care of my other grandchildren. The problem is that I now take care of them 5 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 9–10 p.m. I cook for them, take them to school, bathe them, clean the house, take them to extracurricular activities after school, everything. I’m taking care of four kids on my own, and I’m exhausted.

She and her husband planned to have a nice vacation.

Eventually, I got tired of it and told my husband we should take some time off and go on a nice two-week vacation. So I told my sons that I wouldn’t be able to take care of their children during that time. When the day came for us to leave, they still dropped the kids off with me. I took the kids to school. I told the school to call their parents because I would not be picking them up.

She reminded her children that she will be away and turned off her phone.

None of them showed up, but by then, we were already on the highway, so I couldn’t go back to get them. They started calling me, but I just texted them that I had told them weeks ago that I was going away. And then I turned off my phone. So am I the jerk?

Poor old grandma deserves a quiet vacation without having to worry about her grandchildren. She has been looking after them for so long. Now, it’s time for her to relax and unwind. What kind of parents forget to pick their kids up at dismissal? Sheesh!

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Let’s look at other users’ comments on this story.

This one shares a thought.

Here’s some straightforward advice.

Another honest opinion.

People are siding with OP.

And lastly, this user has a question.

Even the most hardworking babysitter needs a little time for herself.

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