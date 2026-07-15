Woman Notices Her Neighbor’s Secret Boyfriend Sneaking Through Her Fence, but Isn’t Sure Whether to Speak Up

Sneaking in and out can be exciting for many teenagers.

The following story involves a woman who noticed a teenage boy sneaking out of her neighbor’s house by climbing over her fence.

The boy has been caught on camera multiple times, and his early morning “escapes” triggered the barking of her dogs.

So now, she’s unsure whether to address the situation or avoid causing unnecessary drama.

What do you think she should do? Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbor’s daughter’s boyfriend keeps “sneaking” out into our driveway at 5am Our neighbor has a teen daughter. She has been having a boy over without her mom knowing. The issue is how he leaves. Instead of using the front door, he climbs over the fence. He climbs into our driveway in the early hours of the morning. He does this to sneak out. We caught him doing this twice this week on our ring camera. Once was on Monday at 6:30 a.m. The second time was today, Wednesday, at 5 a.m.

This woman understands that it’s simply teen mischief.

Our dog goes crazy barking every time. It wakes us up. It likely wakes more neighbors, as well. We are trying to be understanding. It is teen mischief. However, it is not okay to climb over our fence and to use our driveway as an escape route. It is also really disruptive. We are not sure what to do. Should we talk to the mom? Or perhaps leave a note? Should we let it go and hope it stops?

She’s thinking about writing a letter and suggesting other escape routes.

We are not trying to embarrass the girl or cause drama, but it is starting to cross a line. I thought about writing a letter. I considered saying, “Find a better escape route.” He clearly does not care about disrupting us. The dog barking causes chaos. Has anyone dealt with something like this?

Okay, that’s kinda awkward and annoying.

OP is clearly trying to be patient and understanding, but it’s starting to affect her comfort and privacy.

I think confronting the boy and letting him know her concerns would be a good place to start.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares what they would do.

Here’s a similar suggestion.

Here’s a petty idea…

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, tell the parents, says this one.

Wrong driveway, Romeo.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night. Read The Drama →