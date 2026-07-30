Woman Went Out Of Her Way To Help Out An Elderly Neighbor, But She Had To Cut Her Off Because The Woman Caused Her So Much Trouble

So, this is what you get for helping people, huh…?

It’s a real bummer when you go out of your way to be kind to someone…and then it blows up right in your face.

One thing is for sure, it definitely makes you more cautious next time a situation like that rolls around…

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she had to cut off a neighbor who turned out to be a huge pain in the neck.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for severing ties with my neighbor when she is in a real mess? “My neighbor who is 77 recently faced a utility shut-off due to an $800+ sewer bill. To assist, I (I’m 60) provided access to showers and hauled water for her daily needs. **The Boundary Conflicts** I established specific times for shower and water access to protect my routine, as I manage a brain injury and utilize a weekly caregiver.

This didn’t get off to a good start…

My neighbor consistently ignored these boundaries, attempting to force schedule changes. Further complications arose regarding communication and transportation. **Communication:** Her phone service was disconnected, eliminating our primary means of contact. **Transportation:**

She’s really doing a lot for this woman…

I provided gas money for her vehicle (with expired tags) to facilitate occasional transportation for me. However, I found her driving to be hazardously—frequently running red lights and stopping in active traffic to text. Due to these safety concerns, I ceased relying on her for rides. **The Escalation**

Oh, hell no!

The relationship deteriorated further when she demanded a spare key to my home, which I denied to protect my personal space. She responded with aggression, accusing me of distrust. When I shared plans to purchase a new property with a shop that could be converted into a guest house, she immediately declared that I should rent it to her and provide for her care. I declined, noting my desire to keep that space available for my own family. When I attempted to discuss these issues calmly, she responded by screaming at me and claiming I had hurt her feelings.

This is pretty sketchy stuff..

**Professional Concerns**

The neighbor claims to be a social worker with professional access to other vulnerable adults. Her pattern of disregarding boundaries, aggressive verbal behavior, and attempted financial manipulation raises significant concern regarding her interactions with her clients. If she is willing to coerce me, she may be leveraging her position to exploit or manipulate other vulnerable individuals who may have less capacity to defend themselves. **Current Status**

Boundaries are important.

I have chosen to sever ties with this neighbor. While I am aware of her current difficulties—including lack of utilities, transportation issues, and limited resources—her refusal to respect my boundaries and her aggressive behavior have made it impossible to continue assisting her. I have maintained these boundaries firmly, recognizing that my disability does not impair my ability to protect my interests and my home. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

This lady is a mess!

No doubt about that…

Oh well, lesson learned.

She needed to get as far away from this woman as possible!