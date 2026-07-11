Woman Receives Hurtful Burner Phone Messages and Suspects a Former Coworker Is Behind Them

Is it just me, or are there way too many HATERS in the world?

I truly don’t understand why people waste their time and energy on people they don’t like…

It’s bizarre!

But people are gonna do their thing, regardless of what anyone else thinks about it.

In today’s story, a woman talked about the unsettling encounter she had with someone who harassed her from a burner phone…

And she thinks she knows exactly who it is.

Check out what went down.

Turns out the burner account was my co worker! “After leaving my job at a nursery last September I started receiving horrible messages from a burner account. They were so mean, really specific and targeted threats. The first lot of messages were sent at 6.48 am and the second lot were sent at 12.13 pm, I’ll elaborate why that’s important later. It only happened for a few days and then stopped when they blocked me.

She thought she might know who the culprit was…

This entire time I’ve had an idea of who it could be and after waiting a while I thought to message her, I messaged her asking “do you know about a Janiexo64 account that was messaging me last September?” And instantly she sent me screenshots to prove she only had one account & that she had no idea what I was on about. The burner account had already been deleted months ago so of course it wouldn’t show up but I don’t see why she’d get so defensive so quickly unless she knew what that account did to me was wrong.

She’s got a point…

Wouldn’t a normal response be “no why what’s up?” Why the need to defend with screenshots? Looking between my messages with her & the burner account I have also noticed punctual similarities like “blah blah , blah blah” the extra space before the comma & the same with full stops. So basically an extra space before every punctuation mark (. , ? ! ). It’s her and I know it.

A ha!

Also the time they were sent is important, she starts work at 7.30, the first set of messages were sent at 6.48 am, as it’s a nursery our phones have to be kept by the front desk unless we’re on break. Her breaks begin at 12, I started receiving more messages at 12.13pm. It all adds up. I feel so saddened that someone I worked closely with had this much hatred in their heart towards me but I’m glad I called her out because what she did & the things she said were wrong! You cannot hide behind a screen and think you can get away with it. Not with me anyways. She even mentioned my daughter multiple times on the burner account who was 5 years old at the time. Bear in mind she works in a nursery! She denied everything but she and I both know the truth. Be careful who you consider your friends at work!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty…

But her old co-worker sounds like a real creep!

Let’s hope she gets to the bottom of this.

This sketchy woman had way too much time on her hands…