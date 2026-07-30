She Earned a Spot on a 10-Day Research Trip to NYC. Her Parents Threatening to Cut Her Off Entirely if She Goes.

Folks, let’s be honest: we only live once, we’re not here for that long, so we might as well enjoy ourselves and, if a cool opportunity presents itself, we should go for it!

But, there are some folks out there who don’t feel that way.

And that’s fine…unless they’re projecting their fear and insecurity on to others…

In today’s story, a young woman talked about how she has the opportunity of a lifetime to do some research in New York City…but her parents think it’s a bad idea.

Take a look at what she had to say about this.

AITA for going on a fully-funded research trip if it means my parents will cut me off? “I (20f) received a grant of just under $4k to travel to New York City for 10 days for a research trip. This trip is the starting point of a larger project that I will be working on for the next two years and will help secure my future post-grad.

Oh, please!

When I told my parents that I received the grant, the first thing they said was that I was going to get pushed onto the subway tracks. This was then followed up with asking what would happen if I didn’t go. They expressed multiples times that they did not think I was capable of going on this trip and even involved one of my friends, telling her that I “don’t understand how money works.” I effectively do not need my parents to function outside of financials (they co-sign on my loans). My parents rely on me heavily to make my household functional, and my role in my family makes me like a third parent yet I am micromanaged like a child. To prove to my parents I was capable, I planned the whole trip and decided to bring it up again when I had all the important details so I could answer their questions. It unfortunately took me until 2 weeks before the trip to get everything together since I struggled to find a place to stay and doubted whether the trip would even happen.

Her parents are totally out of line…

After telling them that I still planned to go on the trip and it was fully prepared, I was told that I was a liar, a disappointment, and had bad intentions by going behind their back. They then told me that I would be cut off and received no more support from them if I went. I was unable to really explain my plans because they never tried to hear me out. They are under the impression that I did this without much thought or research. I understand NYC can be unsafe and requires lots of street smarts to get around. My current university is in the city and requires the same when traveling anywhere off and in between areas on campus. I have always had a tumultuous relationship with my parents and realized that my role in my household was not sustainable after leaving for college.

She needs to break free!

I am required to prioritize my entire family over myself and make concessions when I am at school (like coming home on busy weekends in the middle of the semester). I have begun to try and set boundaries by saying no and have been met with responses saying I don’t love my family and prioritize my friends over them. I made peace with the fact that I might get kicked out by going on the trip when I received the grant. Now that it is happening, I am definitely scared about the future, but I don’t want to regret not taking free money to do the one thing I have wanted to for basically my whole life. I think I can make being financially independent possible, but it will be work and also a relief to not give them something to manipulate me with. Let me know if my head is on straight here or if I’m ruining my life.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Man, this is a bummer.

Her parents need to get their heads out of the sand and realize what a great opportunity this is.

These kinds of things don’t come along every day!

She needs to take this trip…no matter what her parents think!