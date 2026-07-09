Worker Says Being Laid Off Left Them Wondering if They Were Never Good Enough

It’s always a bummer to hear stories about people who are going through tough times when it comes to jobs.

The fact is, a lot of people have been laid off recently, and the job market isn’t exactly going gangbusters. Trying to find a new gig right now is rough for a lot of folks.

The person you’re about to hear from in the story below got let go from their job, and now they’re at a crossroads.

They’re not sure how to proceed, and they feel completely lost.

Check out what they had to say about what’s going on.

I recently got fired and it’s taking a toll on me psychologically. “I got a job last year around September in what seemed like a great company full of great people, working in something I love (sports).

It didn’t take much to find that the boss (owner) was a complete jerk. Everyone dislikes him. He’s always rude, hardly speaks without yelling and treats everyone like they are dumb and incompetent (me included). For the past few months the company has been spiraling down, lost a big contract and the future is in jeopardy. And that’s when I was called by the HR to be told that I was being let go.

Self-doubt can sometimes creep into these situations…

They said it’s because the lack of resources, and a few other people were let go on the same day. But I can’t shake the feeling that’s actually because I’m not good enough. I always suspected my boss didn’t like me, because he treated me like garbage and was always pointing out how poorly I was doing. He said things like “You were hired as a senior employee, if you don’t start acting like one it’s not going to work out!” And it’s the kind of think that really sticks with me. I can’t stop thinking about it. Am I not senior enough? I just faked my whole way up here?

Every job is different, and you can’t dwell on the past too much.

For context, I only worked in another one company before for like 12 years, and I climbed the ladder there. But I can’t help but think it didn’t prepare me for the “real world” and I was just good doing that specific thing there. Anyway, I’m kind of devastated. I’ve been unemployed before this job for more than a year and it was a terrible experience. I can’t stand going back to LinkedIn and applying to hundreds of job postings again. It’s just too painful. And, this time, with an extra dose of self-doubt to keep me company. I don’t know what to do, I think I just wanted to vent.”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual offered some words of encouragement.

This is a tough one.

And you have to feel sorry for someone who is going through an ordeal like this.

All you can do is keep the faith and do your best in trying times.

You gotta keep your head up and keep moving forward if you lose your job!

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