Dad Took His Daughter Along To Run An Errand, But She Was Heartbroken When She He Needed A Weapon To Face Down The Bunnies

Parenting can be really difficult because your kids don’t always understand why you make the decisions you have to make. They see the world one way, and you sometimes might see it another way.

Imagine bringing your child with you to run an errand, but when they find out what you’re doing, they try to stop you. Would you give in and let your child have their way, or would you stay strong and continue with your mission?

In this story, the a dad is faced with this decision, and whether or not you agree with his decision, it brings up a common parenting problem. It can be hard to say “no” when a child with puppy dog eyes is looking at you.

Keep reading for the whole story.

“But Dad…” – Tales from the Gun Store I’m the guy that used to work at a sporting goods retailer in southern California that shut down. I now currently work at a firearms store where I am much happier at. So this particular story actually occurred today. It was relatively quiet today and I was just tooling around the store straightening product when in walks a father (F) and his daughter (D) who I’m guessing was 6 years old. Me: How’s it going today guys?

The dad explained why he was there.

F: Pretty good, man. So I’ll get right down to it, we have a large property (out past city limits and a good amount of acreage) and we have a major rabbit problem. I’ve tried all the non-lethal ways of getting rid of them but they keep showing up. I’m sick of having my property get destroyed and I’m worried my one of my horses is going to break it’s leg stepping into one of their holes. Me: Ok. F: Yeah, they have to go. And I don’t want to get a dog to deal with them either cause that’s just one more animal I’d have to pay vet bills for. Do you have any Ruger 10/22’s in stock? I’m just looking to kill the rabbits at this stage. The moment he said this, the father had the look of instant regret in his face and kept his eyes locked forward at me.

His daughter tried to get his attention.

In my peripheral I saw a tiny hand reach his and tug. D: But Dad? I looked down over the counter and saw his daughter with the biggest puppy dog eyes I’ve ever seen, welling with tears . F: Yes? (still staring at me, trying to avoid looking at his daughter)

She spoke up.

D: I don’t want you to kill the bunnies, though… I burst out into an uncontrollable laughter as the father gave an exasperated sigh. F: Of all days I bring her along… In the end, he consoled her by giving the typical parent white lie about them “going to sleep and running away.” This was perhaps the most adorable and darkly funny situation I had ever encountered thus far.

It really was a bad day to bring his daughter along. Surely there has to be another way!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person expected a different story.

Maybe there was a different solution.

This would be extra sad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

Here’s a story about Seattle.

I wouldn’t want to kill the bunnies either. I’m on the little girl’s side. Surely there had to be another way. I don’t hate the idea of making it a business and selling the bunnies as pets, or something.

What an awful experience for that little girl.

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